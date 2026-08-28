22 Bubble Players On The Eagles Heading Into Roster Cutdown Day: Does Uar Bernard Make Team?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be cutting their 90-man roster down to 53 players following the conclusion of Friday night's preseason finale. There will be cuts well before the final roster set, which is an easier way for teams to do things.

On the 90-man roster (91 in the Eagles case with the IPP player in Uar Bernard), there are 42 roster locks and 27 set to be cut. That leaves 22 players on the roster bubble, battling for 11 spots on the 53-man roster.

Crazy isn't it? This is going to be an interesting few days for the Eagles, as some players will earn their way into the roster -- perhaps in the final preseason game.

Here are the 22 bubble players on the Eagles heading into the final weekend of the 90-man roster, along with their percentage of making the 53.

Andy Dalton (QB)

Roster chances: 20%

I'm not as optimistic on Dalton making this team, even though Dalton is who the Eagles wanted to be the QB2. The Eagles seem ready to give Tanner McKee the QB2 job, but there's still a chance Dalton makes this team.

Tanner McKee (QB)

Roster chances: 60%

I think McKee makes the final roster as the backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts. McKee has played well enough to win the job -- or better than Dalton at least. There's a good chance he makes the roster.

Cole Payton (QB)

Roster chances: 50%

Payton will likely make the 53-man roster, even though he doesn't deserve to make it based on how he's performed this summer. The loser of the QB2 competition between McKee and Dalton likely isn't making the team, so Payton gets that spot. The Eagles could also cut Payton too, which isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Carson Steele (RB)

Roster chances: 35%

Steele played his way into consideration for a roster spot thanks to a strong second preseason game. The Eagles could keep four running backs, but Steele would be utilized more as a fullback. This all depends if the Eagles want Steele or Cameron Latu.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Roster chances: 95%

Brown is more than likely going to make this roster -- and has $5 million reasons to be on the team. There's a chance the Eagles go with Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper, or six wide receivers too. Brown should make it.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Roster chances: 70%

I don't have Cooper as a roster lock, but still like his chances to make the team. The Eagles need a blocking receiver and Cooper was one of the most improved players in camp. He should have a role on the 53.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Roster chances: 45%

Moore is making it very difficult for the Eagles to cut him, but they could just get him on the practice squad and elevate him the first few weeks. He has played well enough to deserve a roster spot.

Cameron Latu (TE)

Roster chances: 40%

The Eagles need depth at tight end and would like a hybrid fullback in the offense. Latu has been the favorite in that role since the start of camp and would make the roster if Carson Steele didn't emerge over the past week. His spot is still being determined.

Fred Johnson (T)

Roster chances: 95%

Johnson won't be the No. 3 tackle, but the Eagles still need a veteran tackle on this offensive line behind the starters and Markel Bell. Unless Johnson is traded, he's on the team.

Jake Majors (C/G)

Roster chances: 45%

Majors is the front runner for the final offensive line spot, but this battle is really close. The Eagles are probably looking for more depth at tackle, which hurts Majors if they go that route. Position versatility is the key towards making the 53, and Majors has that.

Micah Morris (G)

Roster chances: 50%

Are the Eagles going to cut a draft pick in Morris? Sure is leaning toward that way, which is also why the roster percentage is higher than what it should be. Morris got beaten out by Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin this summer.

John Ojekwu (G/T)

Roster chances: 40%

If Ojekwu is healthy, he has a better chance to make the 53. The Eagles moved him inside to guard in camp and Ojukwu played well in the preseason opener. Ojukwu also played tackle, and the Eagles may want a fifth tackle as well. Position versatility is the key (again).

Cameron Williams (T)

Roster chances: 20%

The Eagles do like Williams -- a sixth-round pick from last year. Has he done enough to justify using a roster spot on? Probably not, but he's in the conversation.

Joshua Weru (EDGE)

Roster chances: 65%

Give Weru credit for even putting himself in the position to make the 53. Weru has been the biggest surprise of camp, playing well enough where the Eagles have to consider protecting him on the 53-man roster. There could be to International Pathway Program players on the 53.

Uar Bernard (DT)

Roster chances: 95%

Bernard has been the candidate to be protected on the 53 so he can't be claimed off waivers. I don't think the Eagles divert from that plan because Joshua Weru has emerged. Bernard should be on the roster.

Chance Campbell (LB)

Roster chances: 70%

Campbell gets a boost because Vic Fangio likes him and madwe the 53-man roster declaration earlier in camp. If the Eagles keep five linebackers (and they likely will), Campbell has that spot.

Mac McWilliams (CB)

Roster chances: 30%

The injuries at cornerback have McWilliams as a bubble player, but the fifth-round pick from last year hasn't shown enough to earn a roster spot. Let's see how the Jonathan Jones injury situation plays out, as McWilliams' roster chances go significantly up if Jones lands on injured reserve.

Andre Sam (S)

Roster chances: 25%

Sam has played well enough to be the No. 4 safety (assuming the Eagles keep four safeties), but he's not the front runner in a competition that's way too close to call. The final preseason game has significant meaning for that job.

Kapena Gushiken (DB)

Roster chances: 40%

This is my leader in the clubhouse for the final safety spot. Gushiken can play the slot and special teams, which plays a major factor in earning a job. He may seal his spot with a good preseason finale this week.

Maximus Pulley (S)

Roster chances: 35%

Pulley is a very intriguing player, someone who could crack the 53 because of his presence of creating turnovers. He's an experiment, but so was Reed Blankenship once. Look how that turned out.

Cole Wisniewski (S)

Roster chances: 5%

A concussion has hurt Wisniewski, who has played a lot when he wasn't sidelined. Wisniewski missed too many practices, but should end up on the practice squad.

Rocco Underwood (LS)

Roster chances: 30%

Underwood hasn't been great in camp, and the Eagles can play roster gymnastics to get someone on the 53 by cutting Underwood and later re-signing him to the practice squad. This is assuming the Eagles think Underwood is their long snapper and don't look at the available free agents or on the waiver wire.

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