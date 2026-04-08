Eagles are in good spot with salary cap to still be aggressive this offseason

For all the talk how the Eagles haven't been aggressive in free agency, there still is some money to spend for Howie Roseman to make a move or two.

Whether Roseman attempts to make such a move is up to what becomes of the AJ Brown situation. The Eagles have said Brown is an Eagle, but what happens post-June 1 is another astory.

Regardless of the Brown situation, there's available cap space for Roseman and the front office to make a move. The Eagles have $34,830,735 in available salary cap space (per Over The Cap), sixth most in the NFL at this juncture in the offseason.

While there's a move to be made, the cash the Eagles have may prevent that from happening. The franchise is tied up with $51,617,968 in dead money this offseason (ninth most in the NFL) and have spent $322,989,310 on the current active roster (per Spotrac).

For those counting at home, that's the fifth-most cash spent in the NFL. Even with the rising salary cap each year, it's hard for the Eagles to justify a move in the $8-to-$20 million range for a good player.

The Eagles did make one move like that this offseason with Riq Woolen, but that was from cash freed up with Jaelan Phillips departing in free agency for the Carolina Panthers. There was money to spend to improve another position.

Now this isn't saying the Eagles couldn't use the available cap space to sign a player in the $8-to-$20 million range, but it's a bit tricky. The AJ Brown conundrum ties things up, as there is $43,448,702 tied up in dead money if Brown is dealt as a pre-June 1 trade. That number reduces to $16,353,496 as post-June 1 trade and the dead money is spread out over two years.

This is a part of the reason the Eagles aren't playing with their cap space at this time. There aren't many premium free agents left, but there could be good players available during the draft. Look at how the Eagles got Brown in the first place.

With four of the first 98 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Eagles are in position to acquire a premium player. They could use that acquisition to make another run at the Super Bowl as the championship window is still open. The Eagles also have their own picks in each of the first three rounds in the 2027 NFL Draft as well.

While it's important to keep this available cap space at face value, this also allows the Eagles to be flexible in the coming months. The potential is still there to make a major move that doesn't involve AJ Brown.

Of course, Brown is the domino that needs to fall. Whether he remains with the Eagles or not.