Eagles Aren't Omitted From Playing International Game in 2026: Where They May Play Outside The U.S.

The Philadelphia Eagles won't be giving up a home game for an International Series content in 2026. That doesn't mean they're omitted from playing a game outside the United States.

There is a possibility the Eagles could play in an international game this season, but the game will be on the road. The Eagles gave up a home game in 2024 to play in the NFL's first International Series game in Brazil, playing eight home games, eight road games, and one International Series game.

As part of the league's 17-game schedule, half the teams rotate nine home games and nine road games a season. The Eagles have played nine road games in a season three times, but nine home games in a season once.

The Eagles are scheduled to play nine home games this season.

“We just did that in Brazil,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the NFL Owners Meetings in March. “We did it early, so we won’t be part of a cycle that has to give away a home game in the near future, which was part of our plan of being in Sao Paulo. We are openly available to be an away team."

If the Eagles do play an international game this season, they won't be a home team. Lurie got his wish there, meaning the Eagles are open to playing one of the International Series games.

Which ones are they eligible to play? There's a possibility the Eagles can play overseas this season, or stay in the Western Hemisphere.

The London Games

There are three International Series Games set in London this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars host two of them and the Washington Commanders host the other.

The Jaguars will play one game at Wembley Stadium and one game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Commanders will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadoium.

The Eagles played the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2018, their last scheduled road game against the Jaguars. They haven't played a road game in Jacksonville since 2010, so that may influence the NFL's decision to schedule them as the opponent.

As for the Commanders? That's an NFC East game, and the league has only had one division game in London -- that was in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals. There's a possibility the Eagles could play the Commanders in London, but a very slim chance.

Northwest Stadium is a three-hour drive from Philadelphia. There's an opportunity for a quick day trip taken away from Eagles fans, even though the game is played there every year.

There are odds of the Eagles playing in London, but they are slim.

The Mexico City Game

The 49ers are the home team for the game at Estadio Asteca in Mexico City, and teh Eagles are scheduled for a road game against them. Could they be the opponent?

The Mexico City game has been a divisional matchup the last two time sit was played, but the 49ers are already playing a divisional game in Australia. Perhaps the Eagles agree to this game to avoid going overseas again, which they haven't been since 2018.

There's a stronger chance the Eagles play in Mexico City than London, based on the opponent and proximity.

Where the Eagles can't play

Several of the International Series games are set for 2026, and the Eagles were not named as an opponent.

Here are the International Series games:

Australia: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Brazil: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Germany: The Detroit Lions are the home team. The Eagles don't play the Lions this year.

Spain: The Atlanta Falcons are the home team. The Eagles don't play the Falcons this year.

France: The New Orleans Saints are the home team. The Eagles don't play the Falcons this year.