Another Major Departure: Eagles Assistant GM Alec Halaby Steps Away

PHILADELPHIA — Longtime Eagles executive Alec Halaby is stepping down after 17 years with the organization.

Halaby, 39, first joined the Eagles as an intern in 2007 and held multiple roles before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2022.

He interviewed for several GM jobs over the last two offseasons, including the Miami Dolphins this spring, which hired Jon Eric-Sullivan.

“I am deeply grateful to the Eagles organization, especially [owner Jeffrey Lurie] and [GM Howie Roseman], for giving me a chance to work in the game I love,” Halaby wrote in a statement released by the team.”

Halaby praises Lurie’s leadership and Roseman’s mentorship over a tenure that has included the franchise's only two Super Bowl championships.

“Jeffrey’s stewardship has created a first-class organization,” Halaby said. “Howie has been a mentor to me from Day One, for which I am greatly appreciative. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to building championship teams for the city of Philadelphia. The experience has been enriched by special relationships with front office colleagues, coaches, and players. Football has been a core part of my life for as long as I can remember; that won’t change.

“Nevertheless, after 17 years in Philadelphia, I’ve decided to step away to start a new professional chapter. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Halaby’s next move is uncertain. There is only one GM opening in the NFL right now — the Minnesota Vikings, who went through the draft with executive VP of football operations Rob Brzezinski serving as interim GM.

Down Three Executives

Eagles GM Howie Roseman at the start of Eagles training camp on July 23, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Halaby’s exit comes one day after senior vice president Bryce Johnston — Roseman’s right-hand man on salary-cap and contract matters — left to join the Falcons as their senior vice president of football administration and senior personnel executive.

Earlier in the month vice president of football operations Jeff Scott left to become the Falcons’ assistant GM.

The Harvard-educated Halaby was instrumental in building one of the more advanced analytics departments in the NFL. His early work in that area was trailblazing.

He initially got his foot in the door by working at FootballOutsiders.com and emailing all 32 NFL teams in search of an opportunity in 2007. Roseman, who had used the same tactic years earlier, was the only executive to respond and offered Halaby an internship.

By 2010, Halaby was hired full-time as a player personnel analyst. He rose steadily through the organization: promoted to special assistant to Roseman in 2012, elevated to vice president of football operations and strategy in 2016, and named assistant GM alongside Jon Ferrari in 2022 after the team lost several key executives, including Ian Cunningham (now Falcons GM), Brandon Brown (now assistant GM with the Giants), Catherine Raiche-Hickman (assistant GM in Cleveland), and Andy Weidl (assistant GM in Pittsburgh).

“Alec has been a huge part of our success, and a close friend,” Roseman said. “Although I am sad to see him leave the organization, I am excited to see what he does next. Whatever direction he decides to go, I have no doubt he is going to have great success.”

Halaby had previously interviewed for GM jobs with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders.

While Halaby had long moved past the “analytics guy” label and his responsibilities expanded across all facets of football operations under one of the league’s top GMs, he had remained at the assistant GM level in a league that — while far more progressive than it once was — still tends to favor candidates with traditional personnel/scouting backgrounds for top jobs.