Eagles Autism Challenge Reaches Record-Setting Amount Once Again

The Philadelphia Eagles raised $10 million in the annual Eagles Autism Challenge last year. For another year, the Eagles and their fans topped a record-setting amount.

The Eagles announced on Saturday the ninth annual Eagles Autism Challenge raised $16 million for innovative autism research and care programs. All the money goes to autism research, specifically in groundbreaking research being conducted around the globe and in community grants for area-based organizations.

This is the ninth edition of the Eagles Autism Challenge and the event grows every year. Participants in the event either choose a 10-mile bike ride, a 5K run or walk, a sensory walk, or a virtual race -- held at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles Autism Challenge aims to inspire and engage the community, as Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism.

Since the inaugural event in 2018, more than 240,000 donations have contributed to the $56 million raised through the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“The connection we share with Eagles fans is special and today was just another example of that,” Lurie said. “More than 6,800 people from around the world descended upon Philadelphia this weekend to join our organization in celebrating and advocating for the autism community.

"The $16 million raised from today’s event will go on to support cutting-edge autism research and care for individuals and families in need. We were all part of the same team today and it was everyone’s contributions – players, coaches, legends, participants, donors, and sponsors – that led to another record-breaking year for the Eagles Autism Challenge.”

The Eagles Autism Foundation has funded 223 research projects and community grants that specialize in treating and caring for individuals and families affected by autism. The annual Eagles Autism Challenge has played a significant role in funding those projects.

Participants in the Eagles Autism Challenge included Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Brandon Graham, DeVonta Smith, and general manager Howie Roseman. Lurie was even on the course to greet the runners, walkers, and bikers.

This year's event had 6,832 participants and nearly 40,000 donations worldwide.