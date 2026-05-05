Eagles' Latest QB Swing: High-Ceiling Project Cole Payton Added To Loaded Room

PHILADELPHIA — It shouldn’t be surprising that the Eagles drafted North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft last month.

The self-branded “Quarterback Factory” has long embraced the Ron Wolf mantra: swing aggressively at the league’s most critical position whenever value presents itself. For the third time in four seasons, GM Howie Roseman got the bat off his shoulder and pulled the trigger on a developmental talent with legitimate star potential.

In a wide-open 2026 quarterback class that produced high-upside picks at the top of the board, Payton quietly became one of the more intriguing Day 3 options.

At 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, Payton possesses the prototypical size and athleticism that excites evaluators. He ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at the combine with a 35-inch vertical and elite short-area quickness for a player his size.

While his one-year starting experience at North Dakota State left him raw in some areas — particularly NFL-level progressions and consistent touch on intermediate throws — several teams graded him as the clear top option among the second-tier quarterbacks.

Some boards even had him ahead of a handful of Day 2 picks, betting heavily on traits over immediate polish.

THE QB FACTORY

Eagles QB Tanner McKee at Eagles training camp on July 29, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The Eagles, however, weren’t reaching. Their quarterback room is already one of the strongest and deepest in the league behind Jalen Hurts. Tanner McKee has developed into a high-floor backup with legitimate starter upside, while veteran Andy Dalton provides reliable mentorship and emergency starting experience as QB3.

That stability gives Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni the luxury of patience with Payton.

The Eagles have turned the Jefferson Health Training Complex into a quarterback incubator. Their coaching staff features an impressive quartet with direct experience at the position: offensive coordinator Sean Mannion (a former NFL backup with over a decade of playing insight), passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard, quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, and senior offensive assistant Jerrod Johnson.

Payton’s journey doesn't have to be quick. He’s still learning but the physical tools are undeniable — a strong arm that can make every throw, plus the mobility to extend plays and threaten defenses with his legs.

In today’s spread-out, RPO-heavy NFL, that combination is increasingly valuable.

The selection of Payton also carries strategic weight for the Eagles’ bigger picture. Philadelphia has battled inconsistency in the passing game for several seasons despite sustained success. Moving forward, star receiver A.J. Brown is widely expected to be traded post-June 1. Meanwhile, Hurts is entering the final year of significant guaranteed money on his contract.

If 2026 proves to be a down year on offense in South Philadelphia, questions about the QB1's long-term future will only grow louder.

The NFL rarely stands still. A developmental prospect who looks like a luxury pick today can become a franchise cornerstone — or a valuable trade chip — in just a couple of seasons. That’s exactly why Roseman continues to hunt for quarterbacks with special traits in their bodies, even when the room looks full on paper.