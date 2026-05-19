Eagles Could Be On Their Way Towards Playing International Game in 2027

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing two International Series games in three years. If the NFL has it's way, it could be three in four years.

As the league gears up for global expansion, team owners are going to vote to increase the number of International Series games to 10 in 2027. This is following a record nine International Series games this year.

Since the Jacksonville Jaguars operate their London games as the home team, the league could have 11 games outside the United States next season. This makes playing games outside the United States a very strong possibility for the Eagles every season -- as the number of International Series games isn't going to shrink any time soon.

What does this mean for the Eagles?

The chances are going up the Eagles are going to play in International Series game in 2027 -- and even more likely they'll play another game outside the United States in 2028.

With 11 International Series games, more teams are going to play games outside the country. The Jaguars play two games overseas per seaosn, while teh 49ers are playing two games outside the country this year.

Half of the league's teams are already playing outside the United States this season, and that number will increase with 11 games on the docket. The Jaguars will likely play two games overseas in 2027 thanks to the renovations to EverBank Field and another team could play two games outside the country.

This means 20 of the league's 32 teams could play outside the United States based on these projections, or 62.5% of the league. The Eagles chances of playing outside the country next season just went significantly up.

Would it be a home game?

The Eagles play nine home games this year and didn't lose a home game like they did in 2024 when they headed down to Brazil. They'll have just eight home games next season, compared to nine road games.

If the Eagles were to play outside the country, they'll be the road team. The NFL won't have them play seven home games, as that's not fair to the fans nor their schedule.

The Eagles would prefer to be the road team for an International Series game anyway, so they could agree to playing another International Series game in consecutive years. This also could lean towards not giving up a home game for a game overseas in 2028 -- when the Eagles will have nine home games on the calendar.

Where would the Eagles play?

The NFL has rights for several countries in the Global Markets Program, which is how teh Eagles played in the inaugural Brazil game two years ago. The Eagles have rights in Australia, Brazil, Ghana, and New Zealand, so they could go to either of these countries if the NFL ever tries to play games in those markets.

There are 22 countries in the Global Markets Program: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Columbia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The NFL is looking to play games in Italy (a new market in the global program) and Asia in the future. Perhaps this is where the two new games would go.

The league wants as many as 16 International Series games in the future, so be prepared for an International Series game every year. It's coming soon.