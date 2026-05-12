The Biggest Questions Remaining For Fans On Eagles Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles already had one part unveiled on their schedule, when the NFL and Fox revealed they will play on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.

That is just one schedule leak of many that will soon come for the Eagles over the next few days, as the Eagles have plenty of intriguing aspects on their schedule that need to be addressed.

Fans know the destinations of some of the road games, but some are up in the air (looking at you Jaguars, Commanders, and 49ers). The days aren't even set in stone outside of Thanksgiving, as the league will be playing on Saturdays the final four weeks of the season and Christmas week will have games on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and the Saturday after Christmas.

Regarding when the Eagles play is intriguing, but what about other aspects of the schedule? There are some questions fans want to tknow regarding the Eagles schedule going forward.

Not everything is about television!

When do the Eagles play in Nashville?

Yes, the Eagles have to play in Nashville this year! The Eagles will play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium at some point this season, their final trip to that stadium before the new dome stadium takes over as the home of the Titans.

While the outdoor Nissan Stadium has run its course, Nashville is still a fun weekend for anyone -- especially football fans. This will be the road trip of the year.

Are the Eagles going to Jacksonville? or London?

The Eagles haven't played in Jacksonville since 2010, as the last time they played the Jaguars in a scheduled road game -- it was in London. Could the Eagles actually play in London again when they face the Jaguars? There's a possibility.

Jacksonville is in the midst of remodeling EverBank Stadium into the "Stadium of the Future," so there's a shot the Eagles are part of the Jaguars road (home) trip to London. Jacksonville is on the rose as a city, but there's a lot going on around the stadium as they renovate the stadium and the surrounding area.

Still cheaper for fans to go to Jacksonville than London.

What about Mexico City?

The Eagles are playing the 49ers on the road this season, but it remains to be seen whether that game will be played in Santa Clara or Mexico City.

Why Mexico City? The 49ers are the home team in an International Series game there. The Eagles are one of the opponents on the 49ers schedule and would draw massive ratings for the league's return to Mexico City.

If the Eagles did have to play a game outside the United States, they wouldn't have to go overseas. That may be a win for the Eagles, but Santa Clara may be a more appealing travel destination than Mexico City.

What about the primetime games?

There are plenty of standalone windows that are going to alter travel plans to games, and weekends in general. While Saturday games are fun because Sunday becomes a travel day, the NFL will have games on Saturdays in Week 15 through 18.

Would be very surprising if the Eagles don't end up with one of those games, whether the game is at Lincoln Financial Field or on the road.

Then there's the matter of "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football," which the Eagles are going to have. Ditto with "Thursday Night Football." When those games will be played is anyone's guess, as they'll be spread out throughout the year.

The Eagles opponents for primetime have been predicted and there's a strong chance these will be the primetime games. Be on the lookout.