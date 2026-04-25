Eagles Howie Roseman Recaps Day 2, With Thoughts On Impressive Haul And More

PHILADELPHIA – Grades are handed out immediately after each day of the draft from experts and non-experts alike. Winners and losers are anointed. Typically, it takes three years to judge a class. At least that’s the length of time it takes me to hand out the Eagles’ draft class grades.

This one, though, looks like an early ‘A.’

It’s been an impressive haul for them, landing both the Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s best receiver in Makai Lemon in round one, and the John Mackey Award winner for the country’s best tight end in Eli Stowers in round two.

Those two pass catchers will be fixtures on the offense for years to come. In the third round, the Eagles took a massive offensive tackle in Markell Bell, who did not allow a single snap last year on a University of Miami team that played for the national title. Those were just the draft picks. There’s more.

“I think you gotta put (Jonathan) Greenard into this draft,” said general manager Howie Roseman on Friday night before the third round ended. “I think you gotta put (Dontayvion) Wicks into this draft. Those are two guys, obviously, we traded picks for. We got those picks from trading down last year … I think from our perspective, that’s part of this weekend.”

Yes, a pass rusher and another receiver are part of this class.

Eagles Count Two Trades As Part of Draft Class

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) runs out of bounds after catching a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

MEETINGS…THEN?

There’s going to be meetings Saturday morning as the Eagles prepare for Saturday’s Day 3 of the draft. After those meetings disperse, there figures to be a lot of waiting and waiting, because they only have three picks to make over the final four rounds.

None of those selections are in the fourth, with both of them being shipped to the Cowboys in order to move up three spots in the first round to select receiver Makai Lemon. The Eagles aren’t scheduled to make a pick until late in the fifth round, and it’s going to be the 38 th pick of that round. That is after 40 players are taken in the fourth round. That’s a long wait.

“It stinks,” said Roseman. “We have a great meeting (Saturday) morning where everyone has passion players on Day 3. Not picking in the fourth round hurts. I think with what we’ve done and the players that we’ve added, overall, we’ll get through those couple hours, be excited about the guys we have and the opportunities that we have to add players.”

GOOD REBOUND

The Eagles swung and missed on Jaelan Phillips this past offseason. They just weren’t going to go to $30 million per year for the pass rusher. They re-evaluated the market and found a pass rusher that would accept $25 million per year, one who has more sacks than Phillips, albeit one who is two years older.

That would be Jonathan Greenard, whom general manager Howie Roseman traded two third-round picks to the Vikings to acquire Friday night during the second round of the NFL draft. The Eagles also got a seventh-round pick back from Minnesota for Saturday.

Asked to compare the decision to get Greenard after not being able to come to terms with Phillips, Roseman declined to go there.

“I would hate to compare Jon to any other player," he said. “In a vacuum, obviously, we’re always looking to improve our pass rush, to improve our lines. He’s one of six guys who have 12 or more sacks in two of the last three years. Just a really fun guy to watch. A guy we’ve been studying for a long time.

“Through the offseason, things change. Things change from when you start the offseason to when you come to the draft process. You get a truer sense as the process goes along of the things that you need, the things you can acquire, and we felt like at this time, this was a really good move for our football team to acquire him, to improve our defensive line, real excited to get him.”

One of the picks the Eagles used to get Greenard was the 98th overall selection, near the bottom of the round, was a compensatory pick received for losing defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency last year.