Eagles 2026 Draft: Live Updates, Pick-By-Pick Reactions, Instant Analysis, Grades For Makai Lemon And More

The Philadelphia Eagles opened up the 2026 NFL Draft with eight picks. With Howie Roseman as general manager, that wasn't going to last.

The Eagles traded two draft picks away in Round 1 in order to move up three spots and select Makai Lemon. They parted ways with both their fourth-round picks in this year's draft to get Lemon -- the fifth trade up for Roseman in Round 1 in the past six years.

This is a crucial draft for the Eagles, who came into the annual selection meeting looking to address the offensive line and add to wide reciever. Don't expect an A.J. Brown trade during this draft and it wasn't surprising to see Philadelphia go offense in Round 1.

Who will the Eagles select with their five remaining picks? Will there even be five picks made?

This draft tracker is a rundown of what the Eagles accomplish over the next three nights.

Round 1 (No. 20 overall): Makai Lemon, WR, USC (via Cowboys)

Eagles trade: 2026 first-round pick (No. 23), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 114), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 137)

Cowboys trade: 2026 first-round pick (No. 20), 2027 seventh-round pick

Lemon thrived under Lincoln Riley at USC, excelling in his RPO-based scheme. He played the majority of his snaps in the slot, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver last season. He finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 TD (14.6 yards per catch).

A smooth route runner, Lemon's game is similar to now Eagles teammate DeVonta Smith in how crisp his routes are and his low drop rate (2.8% in college, just three drops in three years). He's a strong ball tracker even though he doesn't have breakaway speed some teams covet. Lemon is a standout slot receiver, and led all the FBS in first down receptions last season (50).

The Eagles can line DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks on the outside and Lemon in the slot. He can be a strong option underneath for Jalen Hurts -- similar to Wicks -- with the potential to create yards after the catch.

Grade: A-

Round 2 (No. 54 overall):

Round 3 (No. 68 overall, from Jets):

Round 3 (No. 98 overall, compensatory):

Round 5: (No. 178 overall, compensatory)

Round 6 (No. 197 overall, from Falcons)