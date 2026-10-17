Eagles' Linebacker Rotation Plan Set to Debut in Week 6

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to rotate linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opposite All-Pro Zack Baun on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, something defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed earlier this week.

The plan, which calls for a series-by-series split rather than situation-specific substitutions, was originally set to debut in last Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

It never materialized after Trotter was ejected following a scuffle on the opening kickoff. Fangio, though, rejected a broadcast report that Trotter was slated to start, calling it “an out and out lie,” while acknowledging the team intended to get him more work.

The decision stems primarily from Trotter’s performance in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. Filling in for an injured Baun, who was out in the concussion protocol, the third-year linebacker recorded a career-high 15 tackles and a pass breakup in the 24-20 loss.

“Trot played good in the start that he had when Zack was out,” Fangio said. “It was close. I just think he deserves playing time.”

Fangio described Campbell’s effort in London as “OK” when asked by Eagles On SI and said he has no concerns that a reduced role could potentially derail the talented second-year player’s progress.⁠

Campbell, the Eagles’ 2025 first-round pick (No. 31 overall out of Alabama), entered the season as the full-time starter opposite Baun after Nakobe Dean left in free agency for Las Vegas.

A Hiccup?

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) is seen against the the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through five games the 22-year-old has 42 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hit. His Pro Football Focus grades have been disappointing, with stronger tackling metrics offset by struggles in coverage and mediocre instincts for the position. Lately, he's been dealing with knee and wrist injuries that may be contributing to some of the issues.

Trotter, a 2024 fifth-round selection out of Clemson and the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter Sr., doesn’t have Campbell’s athletic gifts but seems to have a better feel for the game.

In theory, Trotter’s ability to the Mike spot, could also free up the playmaking Baun to handle the Will position, which allows a little more freedom in Fangio’s scheme.

To date, Trotter has largely been a solid special-teams contributor for Michael Clay. Trotter is looking forward to his expanded role, whatever it may look like. In the 2024 postseason, Fangio mulled a rotation with Trotter and veteran Oren Burks after did was injured.

Burks took the baton and played so well that the plan was never implemented.

“I definitely feel good, and I’m excited to go out there and get some more opportunity. I can’t wait to utilize it,” Trotter said earlier this week. “But at the same time, this is football. They’re calling my name, so I gotta go out there and do my job and perform. At the end of the day, I guess it’s nothing new. I just gotta go out there and do my job.”

Trotter pointed to his Rams performance as the moment that built trust. “Just doing my job, showing that they can trust me to go out there and be where I need to be and make the plays that I should make. I feel like they gained trust for me during that game.”

Fangio and linebackers coach Bobby King were impressed by Trotter's performance telling him that he “had a really good game, and they were super proud.”

Both players framed the competition positively. “Trot’s a good player. He’s been playing great ball too,” Campbell said. “Football is all about competition… our whole room is ready for preparation and ready for domination.”

Trotter echoed that sentiment, noting the two have pushed each other for years: “We’ve been pushing each other back and forth, just sharing knowledge, making each other better. I feel like that’s what makes great teams, when you got competition and you’re out there just pushing one another, just learning from one another. We have a really talented backer room and a really talented group in general, and we’ve got a lot of depth.”

On the validation of his patience and offseason work, Trotter said, “I definitely think that hard work definitely pays off, and I’m just starting to see the fruits of that labor. I just thank God that He’s allowing it to come into fruition, and I’m just really excited to go out there and do my part on the defense and help the team any way I can in my role.”

In general, linebacker is not a rotational role in Fangio's defense so Trotter's ascent is notable and Campbell's failure to grab the baton Burks once did is one of the more disappointing developments for the Eagles' defense early this season.

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