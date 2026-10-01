Is it time for the Philadelphia Eagles to play Jeremiah Trotter Jr?

There's a conservation to be had around the Jefferson Health Training Complex for Trotter to get more snaps. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has even acknowledged some sort of possibility.

"It's possible," Fangio said. "But didn't feel the need to."

Trotter did play six defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Bears, but they were late in the game. These are the first defensive snaps Trotter Jr. received all season, but could more be in store?

Here's where the problem lies.

The Eagles just aren't going to bench Jihaad Campbell, no matter how much he struggles. Campbell has made plays in three games (sack and forced fumble), but opposing quarterbacks are also 9-of-11 for 116 yards with a TD targeting Campbell as the primary defender -- a 140.9 rating.

Campbell is a product of a pass rush that has struggled, which exposes him in coverage. The Eagles are 24th in pressure rate (34.0%) and allow a 117.1 passer rating in the second half of games, which all coorelates.

The result? Campbell and Zack Baun are struggling in coverage. There's where the calls for Trotter lie.

Is Trotter Jr. going to be better?

Based on the way the Eagles are trending on defense, Trotter isn't the answer right now.

The Eagles have communication issues in the secondary and a pass rush that has three sacks in three games. They don't have a sack on third down and are one of the worst second half defenses in football.

They are 27th in yards allowed per game (187.7), 20th in yards per play allowed (5.7), 29th in pass yards per game allowed (78.0), 25th in opponents third down conversion rate (45.0%).

So should the Eagles make changes on defense? They are doing that at safety with Marcus Epps and Michael Carter splitting the reps. Cooper DeJean won't be moving to safety and Kenny Moore may be in the mix for snaps sooner rather than later.

Jonathan Greenard is seeing an uptick in snaps at edge rusher, so that's going to help the pass rush. If the pass rush can get to the quarterback, that will make Campbell's job easier.

The Eagles are going to see the Campbell thing through, because he is a first-round pick. If Trotter plays this week, it won't be for Campbell.

The Zack Baun injury

Baun is in concussion protocol and it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Sunday. If Baun is out, how will Trotter fare?

The case for Trotter is simple. He's not as athletic as Campbell, but finds his way in position to the football and make plays. Last name aside, Trotter's knowlege of the game is second to none and he uses that to his advantage.

If the Eagles don't get the pass rush figured out, Trotter Jr. will struggle -- but he'll be in a position to make a play. Expectations shouldn't be high, but reasonable.

Sundya could be Trotter's opportunity. He's a starter in the NFL somewhere -- perhaps that's Philadelphia.

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