Eagles Makai Lemon Progressing: Could He Play In Second Preseason Game?

A.J. Brown was a good Day 1 story out of Massachusetts, where the Eagles and New England Patriots are conducting joint practices outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Maybe he even creeps into some Day 2 storylines from the on-site media.

For the Eagles, though, the bigger storyline is Makai Lemon. The rookie first-round receiver is trending toward a full return. Heck, maybe he even plays in Saturday night’s second preseason game when the two teams will line up at 7 p.m.

There won’t be many starters who play in the game after the two practices. Lemon, though, could, depending on how his hamstring cooperates as he ramps up his return. The Eagles will probably wait until he has a full week of practice - quite possibly next week - before letting him play, which he could in the preseason finale on Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field

Reports out of Foxboro are that he was in full pads for Thursday’s practice. His status on the injury report didn’t change from the first practice on Wednesday. He is still limited with a hamstring injury that has plagued him since spring and severely limited his practice time.

More On Eagles Injury Report

Jalen Carter talked on July 29, 2026, after the Eagles' first training camp practice and a day after Carter became the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

It could be somewhat concerning that DeVonta Smith, who missed seven straight practices recently but was a full participant on Wednesday, was listed as limited with a hamstring injury. In other practice news, Jalen Carter was excused for personal reasons, a day after he reportedly dominated the Patriots’ offensive line, and defensive tackle Byron Young will sit for a second straight day with a shoulder injury.

Vic Fangio summed it up well when he was asked about a pair of rookie defenders, outside linebacker Keyshawn James-Newby and safety Cole Wisniewski, about getting back on the field after missing so much practice time due to injury. Wisniewski recently returned while James-Newby has been limited.

“It's hard to make up for lost time, especially with the way we practice anymore in the league,” said the Eagles defensive coordinator. “Reps are at a premium. It'll be hard.”

The same could be said for Lemon. He needs to be a full participant – and stay a full participant – very soon.

“You just wanna make sure that he's, just like all our guys, I talk a ton about, you know, um, making sure that we're all on the same page,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters in Foxboro before the start of Thursday’s practice.

“Everyone knows their job description. So, it's building trust within that, and it's the fundamentals and all those different things. And I wouldn't say I have anything that's a check mark or anything like that when there's a feel to it, and I know he's working like crazy to get back.”