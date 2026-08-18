Full Eagles Injury Tracker: Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith Updates Plus Who May Miss Patriots Joint Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into their biggest week of training camp.

Joint practices with the New England Patriots will be on Wednesday and Thursday, a good indicator of where the Eagles will stand heading into the season. And it's agianst the AFC champions.

This is the only time the Eagles will get a litmus test this summer, as joint practices have replaced the dress rehearsal preseason game in terms of importance for regular season prep. After this, let the countdown begin for September 13 -- the regular season opener.

Here is the Eagles injury report form the last training camp practice, including who may make their return by Wednesday.

Who didn't practice

WR -- Makai Lemon (hamstring)

The Eagles are getting good news on the Lemon front, as he was working on the JUGS machine before practice and with the other wideouts after practice. There's a chance he could return for the joint practices this week.

RB -- Tank Bigsby (toe)

Bigsby played in the preseason opener, but didn't practice Monday due to the toe injury. We'll see if he's good to go by Wednesday with the travel day on Tuesday.

CB -- Jonathan Jones (shoulder)

Jones has missed practice for a week with the injury, and Vic Fangio said he's going to miss some time. Don't expect the top backup on the outside and in the slot at these practices.

CB -- Mac McWilliams (groin)

McWilliams played the most snaps out of anyone in the preseason opener. The Eagles are thin at cornerback, so they signed Isaiah Bolden on Monday. McWilliams was getting reps in the slot with the the first team with Cooper DeJean and Jonathan Jones out. He's a candidate for a roster spot at cornerback.

RB -- Dameon Pierce (hamstring)

Pierce missed the preseason opener with this injury, even though he's in the competition for the RB3 spot. He's been out since Saturday, August 8.

CB -- Jakorian Bennett (knee)

Bennett left the preseason opener in the first half with an undisclosed injury, which turned out to be his knee. The Eagles are thin at cornerback heading into the joint practice.

TE -- Grant Calcaterra (back)

Calcaterra played in the preseason opener on Saturday, but was unavailable on Monday. He's battling for the fourth tight end spot, if the Eagles keep four tight ends.

G/T -- John Ojukwu (pectoral)

Ojukwu has gained momentum over the past week as the Eagles are trying him out at guard, and he played well in the preseason opener. Jake Majors was the left guard in Ojukwu's absence.

OLB -- Jose Ramirez (hamstring)

Ramirez played well in the preseason opener on Saturday -- and played deep into the fourth quarter. He's contending for a spot on the practice squad as the sixth pass rusher.

DB -- Shaun Wade (eye/shoulder)

Wade forced a fumble in the preseason opener and played deep into the game. He's a long shot to make the roster, but made plays in Week 1 of the preseason.

WR -- Johnny Wilson (knee)

Wilson was supposed to play in a game for the first time since 2024, but the kneee injury popped up late last week. Unsure if he'll be available for the joint practices, as he's battling for the final wide receiver spot.

Limited participation

WR -- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

Smith has been out for two weeks with the injury, but has been itching to get back onto the field. He'll get that chance later this week, as Smith is expected to make his return as the WR1 against the Patriots.

S -- Cole Wisniewski (hamstring)

Wisniewski returned to practice for the first time since July 30 and even had some reps with the first team on Monday. This is a big week for Wisniewski as he battles for a roster spot at safety, as this joint practice is his best opportunity to impress the coaching staff.

OLB -- Keyshawn James-Newby (ankle)

The other seventh-round pick is back on the practice field after getting carted off August 1. James-Newby still has an outside shot to make an impression for 53-man roster consideration if he's able to go.

WR -- Danny Gray (concussion)

Gray isn't expected to make the roster, but the Eagles need wide reciever depth. It will be good to have him back for the joint practices if Gray is cleared.

CB -- Tariq Castro-Fields (heel)

Castro-Fields had a good camp and these joint practices are an opportunity for significant playing time -- especially give the Eagles need cornerback depth. Castro-Fields likely won't make the 53, but he's played well enough to stick around.

Full participants

CB -- Quinton Mitchell (glute)

DB -- Cooper DeJean (groin)

Mitchell and DeJean are expected be good to go against the Patriots. Both will get the opportunity to face A.J. Brown, just like in training camp over the past few years (although Brown is wearing the opponent's uniform this time).