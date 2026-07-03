Eagles O-Line Depth Concerns Put Spotlight on Second-Year Players

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will enter the 2026 season with one of the NFL’s most formidable starting offensive lines, from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, and Lane Johnson.

Yet behind that proven veteran core, questions about reliable depth persist heading into training camp later this month.

With Johnson, a likely future Hall of Famer, entering his 14th season at age 36 and Pro Bowl regulars Dickerson and Jurgens dealing with significant injuries and persistent pain in recent years, the Eagles need at least some of their younger developmental bodies to start taking some positive steps.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Philadelphia carpet-bombed the offensive line on Day 3, selecting fifth-round interior player Drew Kendall, and sixth-round tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams.

Later, the Eagles added two more interior prospects by claiming the undersized Willie Lampkin off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and signing long-time former Texas starting OC Jake Majors. Add in undrafted OT Hollin Pierce, who spent most of last season on the practice squad, and GM Howie Roseman provided six swings of the bat just as the baton gets handed from Jeff Stoutland to Chris Kuper in the offensive line room.

Recent minicamp and OTA observations by Philadelphia Eagles On SI highlighted where each player in the group is heading into the summer.

The most notable advancements were Kendall and Hinton, who both received second-team reps at OG.

The son of long-time NFL guard Pete Kendall, the younger Kendall seemed like he was being prepped to potentially be the game-day interior backup. A first-team All-ACC center as a senior at Boston College, the fact Kendall was being cross-trained at guard, albeit interrupted by an undisclosed injury, was the giveaway.

Hinton, a natural tackle who also has NFL bloodlines with his feather being former All-Pro OT Chris Hinton, was also being cross-trained at OG, earning second-team reps at times in an effort to see if multi-positional upside is there for the Michigan product.

Searching For Upside

Center Jake Majors and OL coach Chris Kuper at a 2026 OTA practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Majors often lined up as the backup OC, with the undersized Lampkin also getting some reps there.

Williams and Pierce were active in third-team drills during the spring, gaining valuable reps alongside the other young linemen. However, the presence of third-round 2026 rookie OT Markel Bell certainly complicates matters for them.

Shortly after spring work was completed, the Eagles signed veteran backup OG Michael Jordan, a development that signaled concern over the unproven nature of the available options.

The Eagles don’t need all their second-year O-linemen to step forward, but it would be disappointing if a few didn’t earn the trust of Kuper and the coaching staff this season.