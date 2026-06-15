Biggest Overreactions From Eagles Minicamp: Eagles Rookie Class Isn't Good?

Minicamp wasn't a spectacle for the Philadelphia Eagles. In reality, it was a blip on the radar compared to what's coming to Philadelphia this summer.

The Eagles hype will come back, especially with the A.J. Brown trade in the rearview mirror and the focus shifting back to football. That's still a few weeks away, however.

The only football that's being played right now is in shells and shorts, and that's the evaluation we have. There are always overreactions in the spring, whether they are justified or not will be determined as the year goes on.

What were the biggest overreactions coming out of minicamp? Which ones were overreactions and which were reality?

The Eagles 2026 rookie class is not good

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

From the shells and shorts period, the Eagles rookie class leaves a lot to be desired. Makai Lemon didn't practice for the last few weeks of OTAs as he suffered a hamstring injury. Eli Stowers was on the field, but didn't do much. Markel Bell getting first team snaps at right tackle with Lane Johnson not present for voluntary workouts was promising, but Bell was back with the secodn team at left tackle in mandatory minicamp.

Cole Payton struggled and Micah Morris is developing on the second team. Cole Wisniewski didn't participate in team drills and Uar Bernard is learning football. Keyshawn James-Newby is a roster long shot not matter how he plays at defensive end.

If the Eagles were hoping this rookie class would stand out this season, this would be a horrific start. Thankfully they're not.

Lemon is the one that the Eagles are counting on, and he'll get his opportunity in training camp. Stowers has time to develop, as does Bell. This rookie class was selected for 2027 and beytond, not to immediately contribute this season.

Time will tell if this rookie class is any good or not. Patience is going to be the key.

Makai Lemon's hamstring injury is a big deal

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Lemon ended up missing the final week of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury. He missed the majority of the spring practices with the injury and an opportunity to make an early impression in the offense.

Fortunately for Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks didn't take a commanding lead in the battle for the WR2 job. Wicks made some impressive catches in minicamp, but he also made some easy catches harder than what they should be. That won't fly when the pads come on, especially when the defense can hit.

Here's where the hamstring injury hurts Lemon. The rookie didn't get that chemistry with Jalen Hurts this spring as he couldn't get the on-field reps. For rookies, that is critical.

Assuming Lemon is back for training camp (and he's expected to be), he'll hav eto play some catch up in getting his timing down with Hurts. Lemon is still in the battle to be the WR2 in this offense, and he'll have five weeks to win that job from Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

The Eagles are counting on Lemon to be a big part of their offense this year. He'll need a huge summer if he's going to contribute Week 1.

Eagles don't have a backup quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles do have a backup quarterback, but who that will be is still up for debate.

Tanner McKee is the QB2, but even that's in question with McKee splitting QB2 reps with Andy Dalton. The reality? Dalton was taking the majority of those reps.

What is there to make of McKee at this point? Were the Eagles not pleased with how McKee performed last season? Was that why they traded for Dalton in the first place?

Dalton wasn't great this spring either, as he got rid of the ball too quickly and threw a few interceptions when he was the QB2. Which bring up the question if the Eagles actually have a QB2 right now.

Based on how minicamp has fared, Dalton is the front runner for the job. McKee will make this competition more interesting once the pads come on, if he is not traded by then. There's still a chance at that happening, if the Eagles can get good draft compensation for McKee.

The backup quarterback competition is a camp battle few saw coming.

Hollywood Brown is a contender for WR2

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Based on how this spring has gone, it's hard to count Brown out of this battle.

Makai Lemon missed the last few weeks of minicamp with the hamstring injury and Dontayvion Wicks didn't take full advantage of his absence. Wicks is still the front runner for the WR2 job and did enough to hold serve, but Hollywood Brown showed what he can do for this offense.

Brown proved he can be a deep ball threat for Jalen Hurts and showcased his speed with Lemon and DeVonta Smith out (personal reasons). While Brown is the WR4 at this juncture, it's clear he's going to play a role in this offense.

Brown can certainly win the WR2 job, but what does that say about Wicks and Lemon if that comes to fruition? This may not be the best-case scenario for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has depth at wide receiver, but the Eagles will have questionable depth if Brown is the WR2.