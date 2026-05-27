Eagles OTA Observations: New Look Offense Unveiled; Veteran CB Steals The Show

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ first open OTA practice of 2026 was forced indoors due to rainy weather in South Philadelphia during the early afternoon.

The most intriguing part of the 90-minute session was the unveiling of what is to be the foundation of Sean Mannion’s offense.

It featured quarterback Jalen Hurts under center quite a bit and a host of quick throws, the first of which was ironically a hitch route to perceived new WR1 DeVonta Smith.

Hurts’ performance was highlighted by a tight-window throw to Dallas Goedert with safety Drew Mukuba draped all over the veteran tight end.

A drop by rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon on a drag route was disappointing but showcased the quick, timing throws that figure to be a staple of the new offense.

Star running back Saquon Barkley looked the sharpest he has in the receiving game since he arrived in Philadelphia, catching several passes with confidence and without any bobbling issues.

The low point was a deep shot to an open Smith that was underthrown by Hurts.

The highlight of the practice came from the defense when veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones picked off backup Andy Dalton and returned it for a touchdown, with the defense celebrating the whole way.

It was interesting that Dalton worked with the second team ahead of Tanner McKee, but my understanding is that the Eagles are rotating days at the QB2 spot, and McKee got that work at Tuesday’s OTA that wasn’t open to the media.

-Absent on Wednesday were right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and, obviously, wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is expected to be traded post-June 1.

All but one of those players, presumably Brown, were on hand Tuesday.

Present but missing the session Wednesday were rookie safeties Cole Wisniewski and Tucker Large, as well as linebacker Chandler Martin.

Into The Deep End Of The Pool

Eagles OT Markell Bell at rookie minicamp on May 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-With Johnson missing the session, rookie third-round pick Markel Bell was with the first-team at right tackle. Both Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson were able to participate after injury-plagued 2025 seasons.

Without Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was at off-ball LB with Zack Baun, with Samel Mondon, also getting a few reps. Mondon and Chance Campbell were the second-team linebackers.

There weren’t many base looks on defense, but Cooper DeJean was opposite Mukuba, who returned from his fractured fibula, for those reps at safety. Once DeJean was in the slot it was Mukuba with Marcus Epps.

The backup slot CBs were Mac McWilliams and rookie Kapena Gushiken. The second-team outside CBs were Jones and Jakorian Bennett. Kelee Ringo was relegated to the third team and was beaten by newly signed receiver Brandon Hayes.

-Nolan Smith got plenty of work as an overhang placeholder, perhaps punishment for his recent reckless driving charge.

-Second-round pick Eli Stowers was used outside as a decoy on on rep while Will Shipley was targeted underneath.

-McKee connected on a deep shot to undrafted tight end Dae’Quan Wright down the seam.

-The second-team OL from left to right was Fred Johnson, Myles Hinton, Jake Majors, Drew Kendall, and John Ojukwu. The third team was Hollin Pierce, Jaedan Roberts, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris and Cameron Williams.

-Getting to watch box drills at the end of practice was something to see. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. showcased his amazing conditioning and looked like he could still be going.

-Penn State coach Matt Campbell and James Madison coach Billy Napier were among the luminaries at the practice.