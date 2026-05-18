Starting Block: Where Square One Begins For Each Eagles Draft Pick

With the Eagles’ on-field OTAs set to begin on May 26, it’s worth visiting where the organization will begin with each of its 2026 draft picks.

The 2026 class ended up being eight deep after all of Howie Roseman’s maneuvering and is led by three premium picks: first-round receiver Makai Lemon, second-round tight end Eli Stowers, and third-round offensive tackle Markel Bell.

Here’s where each rookie is likely to begin:

WR Makai Lemon - With the A.J. Brown trade (likely to New England) all but finalized, the Eagles need immediate contributions from their No. 20 overall pick.

Lemon was a dominant inside receiver at USC, and the slot is the most natural place for the rookie to get his feet wet early. DeVonta Smith is expected to step into the WR1 role for the first time since his rookie year, while trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks handles the other outside spot. That said, the Eagles don’t draft receivers this high to be slot-only players. The long-term vision is for Smith and Lemon to share the field together in 12-personnel packages as quickly as possible.

TE Eli Stowers - One NFL scout we spoke with graded Stowers lower than the consensus, citing a simple limitation: “At some point, if a tight end is lacking in one area—receiving or blocking—it’s going to limit how much you can dictate personnel.”

Stowers is an elite athlete and former college quarterback with eye-popping playmaking ability, but his blocking remains a work in progress and could limit his early snap count. Veteran Dallas Goedert remains TE1, while free-agent addition Johnny Mundt projects as the group’s best pure blocker. Stowers should quickly pass Grant Calcaterra to become the primary flex/TE3 option.

Pairing him with Goedert in 12-personnel looks, however, isn’t as seamless as many assume.

OT Markel Bell - GM Howie Roseman has already confirmed the massive Bell will work exclusively at tackle with no cross-training inside to start. Though he played left tackle in college, most NFL teams project Bell on the right side.

The Miami product has been training on the right with Duke Manyweather (Lane Johnson’s longtime trainer and OL Masterminds partner). Bell’s most realistic rookie upside is overtaking veteran Fred Johnson as the primary swing tackle. He’ll likely begin the year backing up Lane Johnson at right tackle while developing as the eventual heir apparent.

QB Cole Payton - The toolsy Payton opens as QB4 behind Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Andy Dalton. While Roseman has left open the possibility of keeping four quarterbacks, a strong spring and summer from Payton could prompt the Eagles to trade Dalton or even McKee for the right price if another position needs help.

A disappointing training camp, on the other hand, would likely send Payton down the Kyle McCord path—exposed to waivers and stashed on the practice squad if he clears.

Upside and Opportunity

Eagles rookie OG Micah Morris speaks to reporters on April 30, 226. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

OG Micah Morris - The Eagles need interior offensive line depth, and Morris possesses the highest ceiling among the current backup guards on the offseason roster. With Drew Kendall ticketed to back up Cam Jurgens at center, cross-training will be limited for the Boston College product.

It will be worth watching who offensive line coach Chris Kuper prioritizes behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. It’s not out of the question that Morris opens as a backup right away—especially behind the oft-injured Dickerson—unless Roseman adds another veteran to the mix.

S Cole Wisniewski - The Eagles will open with Marcus Epps opposite Drew Mukuba (assuming the second-year safety is cleared for OTAs) with Michael Carter (transitioning from slot corner to safety) as the top backup. As a seventh-round pick, Wisniewski should still see plenty of reps throughout the spring and summer, a rare opportunity for a late Day 3 pick to prove his worth.

DT Uar Bernard - Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has expressed strong belief in Bernard, the Nigerian-born developmental prospect the Eagles are grooming through the International Pathway Program—essentially their defensive version of Jordan Mailata. A spectacular athlete and physical specimen, Bernard is viewed as a multi-year project. With one of the league’s deepest defensive tackle rooms (Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson), Bernard will start on the bottom of the depth chart. His primary focus will be technique and fundamentals in individual drills.

Edge Keyshawn James-Newby - The undersized James-Newby faces a crowded depth chart behind Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. His path is clear: maximize developmental reps with the immediate goal of earning a practice squad spot and continuing his growth from there.