The Philadelphia Eagles hit the Jefferson Health Training Complex practice field on Tuesday for Phase III of their offseason program with the first of six scheduled on-field OTAs over the next two weeks.

It will serve as the first real look at the 2026 roster.

With new faces on both sides of the ball, the start of a few position battles, and young talent fighting for roles, these non-contact sessions will help reveal the foundation Philadelphia is building in Year 6 of the Nick Sirianni era.

Of particular interest will be the new offense under coordinator Sean Mannion, who will be tasked with blending a Green Bay-like scheme with the talents of veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Here's one player to watch at each position as the Eagles start the build to September:

Offense

-Quarterback: Jalen Hurts – Adapting to another offensive coordinator is nothing new for Hurts, who will be in “sponge mode” during the spring before the blend of adding in the QB1’s traditional strengths comes during the summer.

Watching how comfortable Hurts is under center and in condensed sets with more motion will be at the top of any agenda.

-Running Back: Tank Bigsby - Bigsby showed a ton of explosion when given opportunities last season. A true North-South runner, Bigsby will have to show the patience to let his blocking develop in Mannion’s wide-zone concepts, and show his worth as a receiver and pass protector, the latter of which will have to wait for the summer and the pads to come on.

-Wide Receiver: Makai Lemon – The first-round pick from USC steps into a post-A.J. Brown Moneyball approach as the potential lead piece of the aggregate that must replace the three-time second-team All-Pro.

-Tight End: Eli Stowers – A terrific athlete, the spring should be Stowers’ time to shine as a difference-maker as a receiver. Anything less will not be a positive first step toward significant playing time because blocking will enter the equation over the summer.

-Offensive Line: Markel Bell – It’s tough to judge offensive linemen in the spring, but Bell, the team’s third-round pick, is so large that it’s going to be interesting to see how edge rushers start to formulate a plan to circumvent the Miami product.

Defense

Eagles DT Jalen Carter speaks to reporters after an OTA practice on June 3, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-Interior Defensive Line: Jalen Carter – Vic Fangio said Carter’s shoulders are fine, and it will nice to see evidence to support that after a down season in which persistent shoulder pain resulted in PRP treatment for the star defensive tackle.

-Edge Defender: Nolan Smith – Smith was recently arrested for driving 135 miles per hour in his native Georgia, a tough start in which will be a prove-it season for Smith, who needs to produce for a big-money extension.

-Linebacker: Chance Campbell - It’s unlikely Jihaad Campbell will be a full go after shoulder surgery so we will shift things to the other Campbell, a scout-team star who could excel with added reps.

–Cornerback: Riq Woolen - A lot is expected of Woolen, the free-agent signing who has enormous talent but struggled with focus and consistency in Seattle.

-Safety: Kapena Gushiken – “Gush” got the most guaranteed money among the Eagles’ undrafted free agent class and already got a nickname from Fangio. That’s enough to keep an eye on the undersized Ole Miss product who enters his Eagles' career at a position of need.

Special Teams

-Long snapper: Rocco Underwood: The Eagles want the Florida product to seize the long-snapping job, and Underwood has on-field competition right now, so the job is his to lose.

After OTAs the Eagles have a two-day mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 9-10 before the summer break. Training camp will then kick off in late July.