Eagles Proceed Cautiously on Jalen Carter Extension Amid Health, Maturity Concerns

PHILADELPHIA — Earlier in the offseason, contract talks for Jalen Carter appeared to be progressing smoothly.

The talented Eagles defensive tackle is now eligible for his second NFL contract after earning two Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons, highlighted by his dominant 2024 Super Bowl campaign when he played more snaps than any other interior defensive lineman.

Last season proved far more challenging for Carter. Persistent shoulder issues limited the former Georgia standout to just 11 of 18 games. Following a poor performance against the Bears in late November, Carter was sidelined for nearly a month, unable to lift weights and uncharacteristically dominated by Chicago’s offensive line.

He remained in the Delaware Valley throughout his recovery. His camp shared videos of him training and lifting at a South Jersey gym — an encouraging sign after he received in-season Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections in both shoulders.

The Cautious Approach

Jalen Carter (left) was on hand to hear Jordan Davis (right) talk to reporters about his contract extension that made the Eagles DT the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Carter was also present at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on March 8 when his longtime teammate dating back to Georgia, Jordan Davis, signed a three-year, $78 million extension.

At the time, rumors swirled that Carter’s own deal was imminent. It never materialized, though.

The current benchmark for defensive tackles remains Kansas City’s Chris Jones, who leads the position with a $31.75 million average annual value, $95 million in total guarantees, and $60 million fully guaranteed.

Carter and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are aiming to reset the market — a tougher negotiation than many realize. While Carter’s elite talent is unquestioned, the Eagles remain concerned about lingering maturity issues and health questions.

He has skipped voluntary workouts, appeared at mandatory minicamp but did not participate in team drills. The situation has the distinct smell of a hold-in.

Head coach Nick Sirianni played defense when asked for clarity.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to get into all those different things,” Sirianni said. “Right now, I’ve been able to work some individual scenarios and individual practices, and everybody’s in a little bit different boat right now of where they are in the offseason, and that’s where Jalen is right now.”

When pressed further on the shoulder injury, Sirianni remained vague: “He’s worked really hard to continue to get himself in the best position he can possibly be in to go into training camp and he’s continuing to work with that.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently offered this insight: “Paying Jalen Carter is a risk, and the Eagles obviously know it and will be cautious moving forward. He just became eligible for a second contract, and if Philly is going to give him one before this season starts, my guess is there’ll be plenty of protections in it.”

In other words, any deal is likely to be heavily team-friendly. Rosenhaus, however, continues to push for a market-resetting contract.

The Eagles have a track record of being proactive with players they believe in, but there appear to be enough red flags with Carter to have them playing it safe. Philadelphia may have to pay a penalty if Carter plays the 2026 season without an extension, but the organization is indicating the strategy here is to play it cautiously.

Carter, meanwhile, doesn’t have a ton of leverage at this point and perhaps betting on himself is the more prudent path that a training camp hold-in that could start to derail the relationship completely.