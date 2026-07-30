The Eagles Bought More Than Four More Years Of Jalen Carter With Record-Breaking Extension

PHILADELPHIA — Everything felt fresh in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The Eagles took the practice field for the first time in training camp, and the focus was squarely on football.

Had the Eagles not agreed to a record-breaking four-year, $152 million contract extension with ultra-talented defensive tackle Jalen Carter — including $106 million guaranteed — the optics could have been much different.

Getting the deal done, which makes Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history at an average annual value of $38 million and keeps him under contract through 2031, before camp began was something Eagles GM Howie Roseman admitted he wanted to do before practice.

“We like to do contracts in March and April, obviously, get that situated before we go into the draft, before we go into our summer,” Roseman admitted. “This was a unique situation. By the same token, getting this done before camp was important for all of us. Good things happen when you get things off your plate, and you're able to focus on football.”

For head coach Nick Sirianni, having Carter healthy and happy with a new deal meant one less ancillary issue to worry about.

"You're just excited that that portion's out of the way and you're able to go and focus completely on football, which [Carter] has, which I give him a lot of credit," Sirianni said. "He's focused so much on

football. He came back in phenomenal shape with his weight, with his conditioning test. Even with that contract still looming, he worked his ass off, and I'm proud of him for that. It shows you the type of guy he is and he'll continue to be and excited for him to play ball."

The Goodwill Game

Jul 29, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches a ball during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The goodwill was further reflected in rave reviews for the organization from a number of Carter’s teammates, most notably superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

“Howie does a great job, but just, from everybody up there on the top [floor]. It's actually very impressive,” Barkley said. “And if I ever became a GM or get enough money to be able to own a team, I would run it how they do it here."

The obvious impact of the the massive new deal is the Eagles securing four more years of perhaps the most talented defensive tackle in football. Just as importantly, however, it sent a powerful message that resonated throughout a locker room still rebuilding from a disappointing finish to last season.

With a little luck, the Eagles could find out what that's worth in February of 2027.