What's Up With Jalen Carter and Eagles? Why Limited Minicamp Is A Big Deal

Jalen Carter is participating in Philadelphia Eagles minicamp -- not fully.

Carter has practiced in individual drills, but the Eagles have head the talented defensive tackle out in team drills. Keep in mind Carter had surgery last season on both shoulders in early December which limited him to 11 games, an injury bad enough that Carter couldn't even lift weights.

So is the limitation in minicamp injury related? The answer by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Wednesday was vague, but enough to be a head scratcher.

"I'm not going to get into all those different things," Sirianni said. "Everybody is in a little bit differnet boat right now of where they are in the offseason. That's where Jalen is right now.

"He's worked really hard to get himself into the best position he can possibly be to go into training camp. "

Sirianni always keeps things close to the vest, especially when it comes to injuries. This could be more than just preserving Carter, especially with a crucial offseason ahead.

This is a big season for Carter -- in more ways than one.

Is a contract extension coming?

Carter is entering his fourth seaosn in the NFL, and already has two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro selection on his resume. The Eagles did pick up Carter's fifth-year option, so there's more than enough time to work out a deal.

Does Carter want his extension now? Do the Eagles want to give Carter his extension before the season starts, hence why they are limiting him in minicamp?

A potential extension is at play here, even if the Eagles and Carter may not be close to an extension yet. Carter is a massive part of the Eagles' future and a centerpiece of this defense moving forward.

The fifth-year option for Carter is $27.1 million (per Over The Cap), so a massive deal is coming at some point. How soon do the Eagles want to get ahead of the curve here?

Chris Jones is the highest paid interior defender in the NFL at $31.75 million a year. Dexter Lawrence is second at $28 million and Jordan Davis is third at $26 million. Carter certainly will top the $30 million a year mark one an extension is done, just based on his potential and production.

Carter is a valuable asset, which makes this limitation in minicamp all the more interesting.

How are Carter's shoulders?

Carter has worked towards 100% health, and the Eagles don't have to have one of their premium players doing anything to bring back the injury in shells and shorts.

The Eagles aren't holding Carter out completely in minicamp, which is the key. He's still participating in the practices and isn't a hold-in like what most players do around the league when they want a contract extension and don't want to get fined.

The tell tale sign of Carter's shoulders will be at the start of training camp, which is six weeks away. There' plenty of time for Carter to get healthy in time to be a full participant in training camp.

Health is important here, but so is Carter's future. This limited participation in minicamp is a sign of both.