PHILADELPHIA — The much-ballyhooed offensive changes with the Philadelphia Eagles might not be quite as drastic as many have imagined.

“I think concepts are concepts,” Eagles quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier said when asked about the perceived changes tied to a move toward Sean Mannion’s Shanahan-McVay influenced sytem . “And when you look on film, a lot of things are going to look the same.”

That’s not exactly going to thrill many Eagles fans who grew tired of the team’s approach last season.

The difference, according to Frazier, who was the Eagles’ passing game coordinator last season, will be the “intent” of the plan — with the idea of better marrying a wide-zone heavy running mindset with the play-action passing game to keep the defense guessing.

“A lot of it is just the intent,” Frazier admitted. “... And so right now that's what we're trying to establish, just our play style, how we're going to make things look the same, how we're going to package things together. “And then from the quarterback's perspective, just, how are we going to view these plays? How are we going to read them? How are we going to get the ball out? What's our timing going. All those types of things.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni chose Frazier to be the QB coach in a season where Jalen Hurts needs to pick things up. The ninth-year assistant brings experience in the style Hurts has excelled in as well as in the new framework thanks to his time under Mike McDaniel in Miami.

“I mean, a lot of it is the play style, right? And it's, you spend a lot of time on talking about the foundation of how you make things come to life, how you make plays look alike,” Frazier explained. “You make complex things look simple and simple things look complex. That's kind of the foundation of it.”

Sean McVay calls that the “illusion of complexity.”

For Hurts, the goal is to get the sixth-year starter playing as fast as possible.

“From the quarterback's perspective it's just trying to take one of the hardest positions in sports and make it as simple as possible,” said Frazier. “So, you try to chunk things together. You try to make it where guys can play fast, even though there's a lot going on.

“So that's been the biggest thing I learned is just, you see it from the outside and you see all the motions, you see all the different plays. But how do you take that and you package it together to make it simple for the quarterback so they can go out there and play fast?”

Frazier described his relationship with Hurts as “awesome.”

“I mean, he is dedicated to winning and wants to do whatever it takes to win more than any quarterback that I've been around,” Frazier said. “He is phenomenal in the room, asks really good questions, always wanted more. He's a sponge.”

Frazier’s style with Hurts is “the same as I would approach any quarterback.”

“We focus on where we're headed, not necessarily where things have been,” the QB coach said. “ I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of different quarterbacks and seen a lot of different ways to do it. And so, you just kind of focus on, ‘Okay, this is where we're going to head, this is how we're going to get there.’”