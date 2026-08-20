A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts Appear to Squash Beef After Eagles-Patriots Practice

Both Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown didn't want to talk about what happened with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, or what led to Brown's fallout with the Eagles.

Brown had his opportunity to tell his side of the story, but didn't. Hurts didn't have to address the situation either, as he's the one who remained in Philadelphia.

Hurts and Brown each made one thing clear. The past is the past.

Brown demonstrated that at the conclusion of the New England Patriots joint practice with the philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, as he run up to Hurts and the two embraced. The move was professional for both Brown and Hurts, who have both handled the trade fallout in their own way.

A.J. Brown catches up with Jalen Hurts after practice. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bvT3YdzeWd — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 20, 2026

Nothing really has gotten out regarding what went down between Brown and Hurts, if it was anything significant. Brown was frustrated with the Eagles offense and the role he was playing in it over the last few years, which was fueled with his desire to be great.

This was a move from both of them that backed up their words from earlier this week -- the past is the past.

Brown has put the past behind him

"I love you and I'm not looking in the past," Brown said on Wednesday. "That (49ers) game, no I didn't play my best, but I'm not going backwards. It doesn't exist. And that's the last question I'm gonna answer about the past."

Whatever happened between Brown and the Eagles is in the rearview mirror. Brown doesn't want to tell that side of the story or embrace that chapter in his life, at least right now. He's happy with his new team in New England and is bought in to what the Patriots are doing.

This may have just been an opportunity for Brown to return to playing under Mike Vrabel, who was hired by the Patriots has their head coach in 2025. Brown had a good relationship with Vrabel in Tennessee before the Titans couldn't agree with him on a new contract and he was traded to the Eagles.

Now that Brown is back with Vrabel, he's happy. Perhaps that's all it was, the opportunity to revitalize his career and being happy playing for someone he wants to play for. Could be as simple as that.

The time in Philadelphia just run its course. Maybe Brown's relationship with Hurts on the field played a role in that, but its' clear he has moved on.

The same goes with Hurts.

Hurts is also happy as well -- and that's what matters

"Got a lot of love for him," Hurts said. "Always have."

Hurts made it clear he will always have love for Brown, the godfather of Brown's first born. Both Hurts and Brown were friends in the past and they seemed to -- at the very least -- bury the hatchet in terms of what happened in Philadelphia.

Brown admitted he hasn't spoken to Hurts since the trade, but that ended when he ran over to talk to Hurts. This seemed like an opportunity to reconnect with someone that was very important in his life (and may still be). It's up to the viewer to feel it was staged.

Hurts has seemed more at ease this summer, with his words and actions. Perhaps he was eager for a fresh start as well, or a new challenge. Maybe that's what both Hurts and Brown needed.

Hurts staying with the Eagles and Brown moving on may have been the best thing for both of them. Both just seem happier now that they parted ways, and are not mad at each other over what transpired.

The past truly is the past in that regards. As long as both players are happy, the anger should be buried no matter what happened between the two.

Hurts and Brown can both move on with this exchange. So can the Eagles and Patriots.