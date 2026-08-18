PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles head to Foxborough on Tuesday for a couple of days of joint practices with the New England Patriots, followed by a preseason game on Aug. 22.

On paper, it’s one of the more valuable weeks of the summer for Nick Sirianni’s club—a chance to get real, competitive work for its key contributors against a strong opponent in the reigning AFC champions before the regular season kicks off.

However, the football will almost surely take a back seat to the reunion nobody can ignore.

A.J. Brown, now wearing No. 1 for the Patriots, will line up against his former teammates for the first time since Philadelphia traded him to New England in early June.

What started as a wildly productive four-year run with the Eagles ended in frustration and fractured relationships, most notably between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During his time in Philly, Brown amassed 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. He earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, posted back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons early on, and helped the Eagles reach two Super Bowls, including a win in Super Bowl LIX.

Alpha Absent?

Makai Lemon takes questions after training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

He was the clear alpha on the Eagles' offense as one of the NFL's top wideouts, and a physical presence who served as a gravitational pull for opposing defenses.

By the 2025 season, though, the partnership had soured. Offensive struggles, locker-room tensions, and Brown’s growing dissatisfaction with the passing game’s direction pushed things to the breaking point.

Since the trade, Brown has mostly stayed quiet about the split, choosing instead to talk up his excitement for Drake Maye’s abilities in New England.

Hurts offered a subtle dig, talking about the importance of “100% alignment and zero entitlement” for the Eagles moving forward.

Sirianni simply called the four years with Brown “a good run” while expressing optimism about the current wide-receiver group.

That optimism is being tested. DeVonta Smith is locked in as the clear No. 1, but the supporting cast has looked shaky and nondescript.

First-round pick Makai Lemon has been limited by hamstring issues through OTAs, minicamp, and most of training camp, slowing his progress. Trade addition Dontayvion Wicks has been the most consistent and currently leads the competition for the WR2 job, though he lacks Brown’s pure athleticism. Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, and second-year player Darius Cooper have shown flashes but nothing close to consistency.

The preseason opener—a flat 24-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens—did little to calm nerves. The receivers who played generated almost no buzz, and the offense as a whole looked uninspired.

Fair or not, this week’s joint practices will put the contrast of the trade in sharp focus. Brown is settling into a new home. The Eagles are trying to prove they can thrive without the player who used to be their cheat code.