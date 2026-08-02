PHILADELPHIA — The competition for the Eagles’ backup quarterback job remains in doubt early in training camp, with Tanner McKee and veteran Andy Dalton continuing to split second-team reps behind starter Jalen Hurts.

On Saturday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, it was a mixed bag. During the “routes on air” portion of practice, the team’s four quarterbacks work in tandems, with QB1 Jalen Hurts and McKee throwing to the north side of the complex, and Dalton facing south and tossing with rookie Cole Payton.

When team drills began Dalton was up before McKee but the latter got deference in 7-on-7 work and perhaps most importantly got the second-team snaps during a 12-rep competitive period won handily by Vic Fangio’s defense.

Overall, Dalton was the sharpest QB on the roster Saturday in what wasn’t the most inspiring offensive performance.

New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, a former longtime NFL backup himself, made it clear that getting both players (and the rest of the quarterback group) comfortable and in rhythm is a priority as the team installs his new scheme.

Finding A Rhythm

Sean Mannion meets with reporters on May 21, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Asked by Eagles On SI about the value of distributing work among the backups, Mannion said: “If nothing else, I’ve been in their shoes, and I know it’s important to try to get these guys into a rhythm at practice and get them comfortable. They’ve both done a great job.

“It’s a very exciting group, top to bottom. All four of those guys are fun to work with. Ultimately, we want to get as many chances to get all of them on the field and get as many reps as possible each day.”

The Eagles have gotten all four signal callers meaningful reps over the first three practices but at what expense when neither candidate is seemingly getting into any kind of a groove?

McKee, the 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, entered the offseason as the presumed favorite after serving as the primary backup in 2025.

The Eagles acquired the 38-year-old Dalton from the Carolina Panthers in March for a 2027 seventh-round pick, initially viewed by many as veteran insurance and a potential bridge if trade interest in McKee materialized.

Instead, the two have rotated with the second-team offense since the spring.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has declined to name a clear No. 2 on multiple occasions, emphasizing that “everything is a competition” and that the rotation looks like it will continue, at least in the short-term.

Dalton’s biggest trump card is his extensive experience with 169 career NFL starts, while the younger McKee offers greater physical tools at this stage and familiarity within the organization if not Mannion’s system.

Both McKee and Dalton are in the final year of their current deals, adding another layer of intrigue to how the depth chart might settle for Week 1.

Mannion’s Shanahan/McVay-inspired offense—featuring more under-center work, play-action, and timing-based concepts—is a work in progress for everyone right now and the offense is still searching for its first passing touchdown in team periods.

The early days of camp have featured significant growing pains. Dalton seems like the one who has the chops to run the system but is declining from a physical standpoint.

Mannion has stressed fundamentals, pre-snap operation, and effort as the foundation for the competition.

“I think the biggest thing we want is great effort every day and then compete,” the OC said. “That was a big thing coming into this camp for us is every day high-level competition. You're competing against yourself, competing for a role on the roster, and then getting to compete against the defense every day is going to make us better and better.”