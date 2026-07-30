The Eagles QB2 Battle Is Far From Settled -- Here's What We Know

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear this spring that Tanner McKee was not going to be handed the QB2 role.

That was McKee's job last season, and it was believed to be the case even when the front office acquired Andy Dalton. The biggest surprise of minicamp was Dalton getting the amjority of QB2 reps over McKee, who struggled in Sean Mannion's offense this spring.

On the first day of training camp, Nick Sirianni made it clear who was the QB2. There will be a competition.

"Everything is a competition," Sirianni said prior to the first training camp practice Wednesday. "We'll continue to rotate with those guys with what we're doing."

The competition is on between McKee and Dalton, as the pair will battle it out for the job of Jalen Hurts' backup. The Eagles haven't had a backup quarterback competition in recent years, knowing who their QB2 was at the start of training camp.

McKee was the QB2 last season. Kenny Pickett the year prior, Marcus Mariota in 2023 and Gardner Minshew in 2022. The Eagles always had a plan for their QB2 on Day 1 of training camp.

This won't be the case this summer.

2026 Eagles On SI Training Camp Coverage

Day 1 training camp observations and notes (read here)

Day 1 training camp overreactions (read here)

Why Eagles have soured on McKee

McKee worked his way into the QB2 slot over the past few seasons. A sixth-round pick in 2023, McKee earned a roster spot and played his way up the depth chart. His breakthrough performance game in the Week 18 finale of the 2024 regular season against the New York Giants, when McKee threw two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 100.6 passer rating in his first carrer start.

The Eagles essentially handed McKee the QB2 role last season after trading away Kenny Pickett. Philadelphia didn't want to trade Pickett, which may have been the sign the Eagles really didn't want McKee as the QB2.

They didn't have a choice.

McKee struggled in his lone start last season, which was the Eagles' regular season finale. A chance to improve their playoff seed with the NFC East locked up, Sirianni rested his starters and played McKee with the second team offense.

This performance wasn't as memorable. McKee struggled to get rid of the football and completed 52.5% of his passes with a touchdown and an interception. The Eagles offense struggled, and that left a sour taste on McKee's future.

The Eagles may still try to trade McKee and just give Dalton the QB2 job, but McKee is on the roster right now. As long as McKee is in Philadelphia, there will be a competition.

"Tanner has been here for four years and has played some really good moments, played some really good games," Sirianni said. "So consistent at practice with what he does and the type of player he is."

What Dalton brings to the table

Dalton has had success in this league, which is evident given he's entering his 16th season and playing well into his late 30s. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been a backup for several teams over the last few seasons, and has proven he can start a game and still play at a high level.

That's what the Eagles may be seeking. If Hurts goes down, they want a player who can step in and give them a chance to win. With all of their backups over the past few seasons, Dalton may be the best one of the bunch.

"Andy has played a lot of football and Andy's played a lot of good football.," Sirianni said. "To be able to have a guy like Andy and Tanner working together and working to push each other to get better. That's only going to make our team better."

There are two reasons why Dalton is with the Eagles -- to puch Mckee and to give the quarterback room a veteran presence. Dalton looks to have a roster spot on this team whether McKee is here or not.

The Eagles embrace competition, but Dalton seems to be the QB2 the team wants entering Week 1.