Training camp has officially arrived for the Philadelphia Eagles, as every player is set to report to the Jefferson Health Training Complex. The first practice is on Wednesday July 29, with the pads set to come on early next week.

The 53-man roster projections are out, same with who's expected to make the roster and the spots that are available. What if we went a step further?

These are veterans that are in Philadelphia that are the definition of bubble players. There are the veterans that are here as camp fillers an dthere are teh veterans that actually have an opportunity to make this team.

We'll take a look at those veterans at each position -- and their chances of making this team.

Quarterback

Veterans on roster bubble: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton

McKee and Dalton are in a battle for QB2, and both could make the roster. This all depends on how Cole Payton performs this summer, but the Eagles spent a fifth-round pick on Payton and would like to develop him.

Of the veterans, the Eagles could trade McKee for a high Day 3 pick. That would leave Dalton as the QB2 for this season, before the Eagles have to make a long-term decision on the position after this year.

As long as McKee is here, there's a QB2 battle.

Running back

Veterans on roster bubble: Dameon Pierce, Elijah Mitchell

Pierce and Mitchell were electrifying rookies several years ago. Now theye are fighting to be on the Eagles radar.

Both players are long shots to make this team, especially if Will Shipley continues his momentum from the spring. Pierce could make this team as a kick returner, but are the Eagles really keeping four running backs?

Both players are going to have to beat out Shipley to make this team. That isn't likely to happen.

Wide receiver

Veterans on roster bubble: Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson

There are four players battling for the WR5 spot, three of whom are veterans. Moore was a solid wideout early in his career, but has bounced around the league.

Wilson is the front runner to win this job as he enters his third year, but he's coming off a major knee and ankle injury from last season. While Wilson had a good minicamp, is he all the way bacK?

If Covey makes this team, it's because no one beat him out at punt returner. The Eagles could protect him on the practice squad then elevate him the first three weeks.

All three of these bubble players have an opportunity here.

Tight end

Veterans on roster bubble: Grant Calcaterra, Stone Smartt

The Eagles have three tight ends set to make the roster: Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Eli Stowers.

Would the Eagles waste a roster spot on a fourth tight end? Highly unlikely.

Calcaterra could play his way onto the roster, but the Eagles have a player taht fills his role in Stowers. Smartt could make this team on special teams, but he's more roster filler.

The player to watch is Cameron latu, who can play fullback. He may be the fourth tight end.

Offensive tackle

Veterans on roster bubble: Fred Johnson

Johnson should make this roster, but there's a chance he doesn't if Markel Bell beats him out for the No. 3. This will be up to Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams to beat Johnson out, but Johnson is still the favorite to earn a roster spot.

While Johnson is on the bubble, he should make the team.

Interior offensive line

Veterans on roster bubble: Michael Jordan

The only veteran interior offensive lineman on the roster, Jordan has started 49 games in the NFL -- all at left guard. He was brought in at the conclusion of minicamp and given the opportunity to win the No. 3 guard spot.

Jordan has the veteran edge over his counterparts, because he tooka regular season snap at guard. Let's see if he can play his way onto the 53.

Pass rusher

Veterans on roster bubble: Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa

The Eagles are pretty much set at pass rusher, and Ebiketie should make this team a sthe No. 4 pass rusher. Epenesa is a good player, and actually may beat Ebiketie out.

Does Ebiketie not make this team then? What if the Eagles decide to bring back Brandon Graham? Graham wants to return, but do the Eagles want him back?

If the Eagles keep six pass rushers, we know where Ebiketie and Epenesa stand. Both should be on the roster anyway.

Defensive tackle

Veterans on roster bubble: None

The veteran that should make this roster is Byron Young, who is all but a roster lock on this team. Ty Robinson isn't a veteran as a second-year player (I didn't count second-year players as veterans).

Gabe Hall isn't on the bubble, but has a shot to make the roster. He should be ona 53-man roster somewhere.

Off-ball linebacker

Veterans on roster bubble: None

The four linebackers that should be on the roster will be on the roster. There really isn't any openings here.

The Eagles have three linebackers that can start, and Smael Mondon developed well last year. This position may be set.

Cornerback

Veterans on roster bubble: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Ambry Thomas

Jonathan Jones is highly likely to make this roster, so these three veterans are part of the battle for the final cornerback spot (assuming Eagles keep five). Ringo is the front runne rto amke the team because of how good he is on special teams.

Bennett had his chance to wina starting job last year, but didn't seize that opportunity. Thomas was a solid corner with the 49ers, but there may be a spot on the practice squad for him.

Safety

Veterans on roster bubble: Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, J.T. Gray

The safety position is wide open here, open enough where the front runner for the starting job might not make the roster. This also comes down to what the Eagles do with the position in the coming weeks.

Carter is expected to make the roster, but that depends on how he transitions to safety. Gray is an All-Pro special teamer, but will that reputation lead to a roster spot?

There are a lot of questions here. The Eagles are going to find out what they have at safety over the next few weeks.