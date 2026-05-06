Eagles' Rookie OG Micah Morris Is No Ordinary Day 3 Depth Piece

PHILADELPHIA — Sixth-round rookies are rarely penciled in as contributors by NFL teams and rookie Georgia guard Micah Morris, selected with the 207th overall pick by the Eagles during last month's draft, is hardly any kind of exception to that sentiment.

In most scenarios Morris would be regarded as a classic late-round developmental dart throw with "traits in his body" by GM Howie Roseman. Circumstance means Morris might have to be much more that that, however.

You can use ink when writing down the Eagles' starting guards -- Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen -- but the team could also be a few million Medellin stem cells away from needing an alternative to the banged-up Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection entering 2026 with significant health questions.

Dickerson, 27, played through a litany of ailments in 2025, including a back injury suffered in Week 1, multiple ankle issues, and the lingering effects of a right knee scope performed before the season. He appeared in 15 games but posted career-worst pressure and sack-allowed numbers, missing his first Pro Bowl since his rookie year. The Eagles restructured his contract in March, a move widely interpreted as reflecting concerns over his long-term durability.

Dickerson’s injury history runs even deeper than that as well: he tore both ACLs during his college career at Florida State and Alabama and has undergone multiple procedures since entering the league in 2021.

After the Eagles’ playoff exit in January, Dickerson openly expressed reservations about returning to full health and ultimately went to South America to receive stem cell treatment. While Dickerson has committed to playing in 2026 the Eagles can hardly be comfortable relying solely on his availability at left guard.

Complicating things even further is veteran jack-of-all-trades Brett Toth, who was solid when needed last season, took his talents to San Francisco in free agency.

NEXT MAN UP

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson talks to reporters after practice on July 25, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The Eagles' offseason depth chart is littered with bodies on the interior of the offensive line but all of them are young, developmental types with little NFL experience to lean on. The incumbents are second-year center prospects Drew Kendall and Jake Majors, as well as the undersized and exciting Willie Lampkin, the most natural guard of the group. The idea of using tackle prospects Myles Hinton and Hollin Pierce inside could also be broached. The newcomers to the mix are Morris and undrafted rookie free agent Jaeden Roberts of Alabama.

Of that group, at 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds, Morris could be the best option of the bunch if new offensive line coach Chris Kuper can kickstart things quickly. The former Bulldog brings rare size, power, and surprising athleticism to the dance.

With training camp on the horizon, unless Roseman adds a veteran presence (seventh-year OG Michael Jordan did attend the Eagles' Rookie Camp on a tryout basis) Morris is quickly shaping up as far more than a bubble player — he needs to become an important insurance policy.

A multi-year contributor at Georgia who helped the Bulldogs win two national titles and three SEC championships, Morris started at left guard for much of his final college season and showed the ability to anchor in pass protection while creating movement in the run game. Some analysts called the pick a potential Day 3 “steal."

Roseman has built a reputation for finding value in the trenches, and Morris fits the mold of previous late-round offensive line successes. At this stage, the 22-year-old rookie is not exactly set to be thrown into the deep water. Instead, his role is simpler but vital: be ready if Dickerson misses time.