One Veteran Free Agent The Eagles Must Sign Now That The NFL Draft Has Concluded

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't going to address all the positions on their shopping list in the NFL Draft.

They played how the board went to them. An offensive lineman was the goal in Round 1, but six offensive linemen were selected before the Eagles even traded up from No. 23 to No. 20.

Once Makai Lemon fell, the Eagles pounced. They had their WR2 when the franchise eventually moves on from A.J. Brown and revamped the position.

Then the Eagles made pass rusher a priority, which was their biggest priority this offseason -- whether they brought back Jaelan Phillips or not (and they wanted to bring Phillips back). Philadelphia traded for Jonathan Greenard, sending two third-round picks to Minnesota to get him.

Eli Stowers fell in the draft, so the Eagles added depth to tight end -- and landed a future starter. Offensive line finally came in Round 3, when the Eagles drafted Markel Bell as a developmental tackle (and potential successor to Lane Johnson).

The Eagles crushed the first two days of the draft, yet didn't address the interior of the offensive line until late on Day 3. They didn't need a starter with Landon Dickerson at left guard, but it's far to question if Tyler Steen is the right guard of the future.

There isn't much depth behind Steen either, or any of the starters. Even with the draft concluded, the Eagles will have to address their depth at guard over the next several months.

One player comes to mind -- Mekhi Becton.

Why Eagles should bring back Becton

Even with the selection of Micah Morris in the sixth round and the signing of Jaeden Roberts, the Eagles could badly use from proven depth at right guard. Between the two draft picks and Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce, none of them have played a snap in a regular season NFL game.

Drew Kendall is the only one who has any NFL experience, starting in the regular season finale last season and playing 64 snaps at center. He's never played guard in a regular season game.

This is where Becton comes into play.

Becton was a starting right guard for the Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers over the last two seasons. He was excellent in his one season with the Eagles -- his first year at guard -- under the tutelage of Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles have a new offensive line coach in Chris Kuper, so perhaps Becton wouldn't be a fit in the new offensive scheme under Sean Mannion. Regardless, Becton knows how to play next to Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson and is still an excellent run blocker.

Becton can sign at any time too since he was released last month. The Eagles don't have to wait until the compensatory pick deadline has passed to sign him.

Would Becton compete with Tyler Steen for starting job?

There's a possibility the Eagles could open up a right guard competition between Becton and Steen, but this move is to improve the depth at guard. Whether that's Becton or Steen.

Steen was fine at right guard last season, starting all 17 games and being stable at right guard. He allowed two sacks in 557 pass-blocking snaps, but allowed 32 pressures and a pressure rate allowed of 5.7%.

This time, Becton could be had a significantly cheaper rate. This may push the Eagles to pursue a reunion with Becton, even with a different offensive scheme in place. With the draft complete and the Eagles not addressing guard, free agency is an excellent opportunity to add depth to the position.

Becton being brought back would provide competition for Steen, which may be what the 2023 third-round pick needs this summer. Steen's starting job is on lock right now with a lack of experience behind him.

Steen should have the upper hand, and Becton likely wants an opportunity to be a starting guard again. Becton should have that chance in Philadelphia, which may entice him to sign with the Eagles.