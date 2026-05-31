Eagles' Spring Cleanup: Emptying Out The Notebook On Philosophy, A.J. And Defensive Depth

PHILADELPHIA — Week 2 of voluntary on-field OTAs kicks off for the Eagles at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Monday.

Nick Sirianni has three OTA sessions scheduled for the week — Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday — which will complete the Eagles’ on-field voluntary work for the spring with the final leg being mandatory minicamp on June 9-10.

NFL teams are permitted to hold 10 OTA practices in Phase III of the offseason program, but the Eagles have consistently come in under that limit during this era. The organization has leaned heavily into load management, particularly with veterans.

The counterargument is that teams should maximize available reps for rookies and younger players still developing while managing veterans on a day-to-day basis. It could also seem counterintuitive to leave valuable on-field time unused for a new, inexperienced offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, who is installing a completely different scheme alongside several new offensive assistants: passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey, offensive line coach Chris Kuper, and senior offensive assistant/special projects coach Jerrod Johnson.

That said, this approach is nothing new for the Eagles. They have never used their full allotment of OTAs in the Sirianni era and have enjoyed greater success than most teams that do. It’s hard to argue with their cost-benefit analysis.

Last week, the Eagles practiced Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, interrupted by the organization’s annual team chemistry bowling event on Thursday.

Reporters are allowed to observe one practice per three-day cluster. Wednesday was the open day last week, and the next is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday this week. That session could be the first time the Eagles are officially without receiver A.J. Brown — if Howie Roseman acts quickly to trade the star.

Post-June 1 moves become permissible at 4:01 p.m. ET on Monday and can't be made official until June 2.

By the end of the six OTA practices, reporters will have seen roughly 33% of the on-field work — and far less of the off-field preparation. Much of the NFL ecosystem remains uncharted at this time of year, so any grandiose observations should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, here are several notable developments from last week’s sessions:

Cornerback Depth

Eagles CB Jonathan Jones practices at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

There is growing optimism about the Eagles’ cornerback group, headlined by the addition of gifted former Seahawk Riq Woolen alongside All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Veteran addition Jonathan Jones shouldn’t be overlooked either.

When the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, Isaiah Rodgers (now a starter in Minnesota) stepped in capably for Darius Slay and then-rookie Mitchell when needed. Jones, who intercepted backup quarterback Andy Dalton last week and returned it for a touchdown, is a savvy, versatile inside/outside corner who figures to be a favorite of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Jones and 2025 trade acquisition Jakorian Bennett served as the primary backup outside corners last week, while Kelee Ringo was limited to third-team work. Ringo remains a valuable special teams contributor, but his standing as an outside corner on the depth chart appears to have shifted. Meanwhile, veteran DB Michael Carter worked primarily at safety behind nickel starters Drew Mukuba and Marcus Epps (with DeJean starting at safety in base packages before Epps rotates in).

That opened the door for second-year player Mac McWilliams and undrafted rookie Kapena Gushiken to get valuable slot reps behind DeJean.

Another Campbell

Jihaad Campbell is expected to take over at off-ball linebacker for Nakobe Dean. However, the 2025 first-round pick is still working his way back from shoulder surgery, leaving spring reps opposite Zack Baun available.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who excelled in that role last spring and summer when both Dean and Campbell were sidelined, stepped back into the spot and looks ready to start if called upon. Second-year player Smael Mondon and 2025 standout Chance Campbell (a former sixth-round pick by Tennessee out of Maryland) also rotated with the starters.

Chance has impressed teammates and coaches with his football IQ and hustle, further highlighting the position’s depth.

‘Film Is Your Resume’

Defensive line coach/senior defensive assistant Clint Hurtt, who served as a head coach at the Senior Bowl this offseason and got an interview for Miami’s defensive coordinator job under Jeff Hafley, spoke about the nomadic nature of coaching and his long-term ambitions.

“The interview with the Dolphins was really cool,” Hurtt said. “Jeff Hafley — we know each other. It was awesome to get that call. The conversation was outstanding. It was obviously a different system than what we’ve played, but football is football. Great experience.”

Hurtt added that while conversations and titles matter (he added “associate head coach” to his Eagles title), he keeps perspective.

“Going forward, you always want to have the respect of your peers for what you do and not go out looking for attention,” he said. “But I feel your film is your résumé — as a player and as a coach. So you continue to grow in that aspect. When opportunities come, just continue to develop guys.”

Accountability remains central for Hurtt, who previously served as defensive coordinator in Seattle.

“My growth from my time in Seattle is really looking at all aspects — how you put together a roster, how you put together your staff,” he said. “Where did I fall short? Where did I not do a good enough job? Take self-accountability for that, and look forward to correcting those mistakes when the next opportunity comes.”