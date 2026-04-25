Eagles Swing A Trade For Pass Rusher, Moments After Drafting Tight End

PHILADELPHIA - After spending their first two picks on offense, the Eagles made a trade for a defensive player, acquiring Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings, making the deal just moments after taking Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The Eagles promptly signed Greenard to a four-year, $100 million extension, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the trade, which was then confirmed by the Eagles.

To acquire Greenard, the Eagles sent their second of two third-round picks in this year's draft - No. 98 overall – and a third-round pick in next year’s draft. The Vikings added a 2026 seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, which is No. 244.

That gives the Eagles one more pick on Friday night and three on Saturday. The 98th pick in this year’s draft was a compensatory pick for losing Milton Williams in free agency last year.

Greenard, who will turn 29 next month, is the consolation prize for the Eagles’ inability to sign Jaelan Phillips when free agency began in mid-March. He’s a solid consolation prize, too.

He played through a shoulder injury most of the year before shutting it down for the season in December after aggravating it during a Week 15 win over the Cowboys. The injury required surgery.. He played in 12 games and had just three sacks.

Help Coming For Eagles Sack Leader Jalyx Hunt

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Before last season, Greenard posted back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, getting 12 in 2024 and 12.5 in 2023. He entered the league as a third-round pick (No. 90 overall) in 2020 out of Louisville.

The Eagles had been linked to him for weeks leading up to the draft, and finally got a deal done. If he is healthy, there’s no reason he can’t reach double-digit sacks again this season, something the Eagles didn’t have last year. Jalyx Hunt led the team in sacks with 6.5.

In addition to Greenard and Hunt on the edges, the Eagles also have edge rusher Nolan Smith and veteran Brandon Graham, along with free agent signings Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Eagles have already spent their first two draft picks on offense. In addition to Stowers, they selected receiver Makai Lemon in the first round. Interestingly, Stowers won the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, and Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.

Now, they have a pass rusher who should make a difference for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.