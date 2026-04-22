The Philadelphia Eagles come into this NFL Draft with a pretty lengthy shopping list.

There are a few positions the Eagles have to look towards the future. They have to find a Lane Johnson successor while adding depth to the interior of the offensive line.

Philadelphia also needs to figure out a trade partner for A.J. Brown and whether they can get a 2027 first-round pick or not for him. That may not be completed during the draft, but teams will be active. They may also be in the hunt for a WR2 early in the draft.

The Eagles also need to find a starting safety, and also may be able to get that early in this draft.

Philadelphia is going to be busy on all three days of the draft, yet there's one position the Eagles have to get right. Wide receiver is the obvious choice, but this position is more important towards winning a title in 2026.

Pass rusher is a glaring need

The Eagles decided against giving Jaelan Phillips a four-year deal worth $30 million a season -- which was the right move. Since the Eagles passed on paying Phillips, that leaves Philadelphia back where it was at the beginning of last season at pass rusher.

Jalyx Hunt is significantly better heading into year three, and is a star in the making. His best ball was when Phillips was on the roster. Nolan Smith is a good pass rusher, but is often injured.

This is a good top two to have, but there are question marks regarding both. The Eagles added depth to the pass rush by signing Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to one-year contracts, but they need a quality pass rusher if they want to win a championship.

This unit is fine, but can be significantly better. If Hunt or Smith get injured and have to miss multiple weeks, forget this team consistently getting to the quarterback.

Can this be fixed early in the draft?

The top pass rushers -- Arvell Reese and Davis Bailey -- are going inside the top-10. The Eagles don't have a chance at any of them unless they make a significantly move up. Reuben Bain Jr. has some off-field baggage -- and after him are players that are probably worth picking past No. 23.

Ahkeem Mesidor is a good player, but he's already 25 years old. Keldric Faulk has good traits and a lot of potential, but no production to show for it. Do the Eagles want to take a chance on these players early when they have other areas to address?

If the Eagles add to the pass rush, that may have to come on Day 2 on the draft. The pick will be safer to stomach and the Eagles can develop a good depth piece.

Drafting a player may not be the move anyway.

There are veteran pass rushers available

This may be the route the Eagles have to take -- and likely prefer to take.

The Eagles have been liked to Jonathan Greenard throughout the offseason, and have the draft capital in the second and third rounds to facilitate a deal. A proven pass rusher that can get to the quarterback is what this pass rush needs anyway -- instead of taking a chance on a draft pick.

Parting ways with a second or third-round pick (likely one of the thirds) is better for the Eagles anyway. There still is a championship window, and a good pass rusher keeps this defense a top-5 unit. Remember how the defense was elite once the Eagles acquired Phillips last year?

Alex Highsmith is also available, and the Eagles can't rule out trying to get Maxx Crosby either (even if he'll cost premium draft capital). This draft is an excellent opportunity to add a veteran pass rusher, and the Eagles have the premium picks to get one.

The Eagles can replace Phillips this way, and should. They need to get this right.