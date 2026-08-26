Eight Eagles That Earned Their Roster Spot This Training Camp

Heading into the final week of training camp, there are several Philadelphia Eagles that are on the roster bubble. Some of these players could be traded and some of them could be cut.

What about the players that had a good training camp that started training camp on the roster bubble? These are the players that played their way off the bubble and became roster locks ahead of cutdown day.

Call them camp standouts if you wish, but these players are expected to be on the initial 53-man roster.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

The release of J.T. Gray on Monday essentially sealed Ringo's roster spot. Both players were special teams standouts, but the Eagles were thin at cornerback and Ringo has had a solid summer.

Gray wasn't in the mix for the final safety spot, while Ringo did enough at cornerback to stick around. Didn't hurt Ringo is one of the best gunners in the league.

Will Shipley (RB)

There was some concern Shipley wasn't going to be the RB3 at one point in camp. Injuries to Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell, coupled with two strong preseason games locked up Shipley's spot on the roster.

Shipley isn't going to have a lot of touches this season, but the Eagles are deep at running back thanks to how Shipley has performed this preseason. The Eagles have their RB3.

Willie Lampkin (G/C)

Lampkin earned his roster spot thanks to how he performed at center and guard over the past month. The physicality in Lampkin's play against opposing defensive tackles and his leverage in the A-gap showed up on film.

The Eagles were hoping a few of their young interior linemen would have a standout camp. Lampkin ended up emerging from the bunch.

Drew Kendall (C/G)

The No. 3 guard job was open for the taking at the beginning of camp. Through the first week, it was clear Kendall was on his way towards seizing the role.

Kendall emerged as the top option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen at guard, and is also the No. 2 center. He is arguably the most improved player this training cmap.

If Kendall started a game in 2026 and played well, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Darius Cooper (WR)

A strong start to training camp made Cooper virtually a roster lock, even through there are two receiver spots up for grabs. Cooper was the one of the best receivers through the first three weeks of camp, taking advantage to injuries at the position.

While Cooper still isn't guaranteed a spot yet, he's played his way into that roster lock consideration. Would be surprising if Cooper isn't on the roster.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson started camp with the developmental players and there was considerable doubt he was going to make the 53. The Eagles were deep at defensive tackle and Robinson wasn't improving, and Vic Fangio said he "was on life support."

Over the preseason, Robinson came alive. He had 3.0 sacks in six quarters and played his way onto the 53. Robinson was a fourth-round pick last season, so he played his way onto the team.

Perhaps Robinson will even contribute to this defensive tackle rotation this year.

Marcus Epps (S)

There was no guarantee Epps was going to be on the roster, even though it was highly likely he was going to be part of the safety equation in some way, shape, or form. Epps took the bull by the horns as the starting safety on Day 1 and never relinquished the role.

Epps is set to start Week 1 at safety. The Eagles are going to be fine with Epps starting with Andrew Mukuba.

Michael Carter (S)

Carter wasn't guaranteed a roster spot either, so he had to play his way into the safety equation. He didn't beat out Epps for the starting safety job, but it was clear early on Carter was going to be the No. 3 safety.

There will be an important role for Carter in this secondary, whether it's at safety or cornerback. He's one of the most versatile players in this secondary. Carter is a roster lock.

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