Elite pass rushers available Eagles can trade for leading up to the NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles need more help at pass rusher.

The pass rushing group the Eagles have are solid. Jalyx Hunt broke out in a big way last season and Nolan Smith is a firm starter. The Eagles also added depth pieces to the group in Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka.

There's more work to be done at pass rusher. Losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency put a major damper in the Eagles' plans at pass rusher, forcing the franchise to seek an impact player in the draft or via trade.

While getting an impact pass rusher in the first round is a possibility, those players need time to develop befor they can significantly contribute to a defense. Why not try to acquire a player that can help the pass rush immediately, like Phillips last season?

There are still premium pass rushers available for the Eagles via trade, some of which are there for the taking.

Jonathan Greenard

Greenard is the name the Eagles have been linked to since the onset of free agency, as he's been available by the Minnesota Vikings via trade. Greenard signed a contract extension with the Vikings two years ago and is owed $18.39 million in base salary this season and next -- but just $4 million guaranteed.

This is a contract that's in the Eagles wheelhouse for a Super Bowl window. Greenard had a pressure rate of 18.1% last season, with 47 pressures and 12 QB hits -- but just 3.0 sacks. Prior to last season, Greenard had 24.5 sacks and 122 pressures in the prior two years with the Vikings and Houston Texans.

Maxx Crosby

While the Crosby deal to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, that doesn't mean the veteran pass rusher isn't available at the right price. The Las Vegas Raiders are committed to Crosby, but there's an opportunity to pry one of the best pass rushers in the game.

Crosby would be an ideal fit in Philadelphia. He's coming off another double-digit sack season (10.0), having 53 pressures and an 11.0% pressure rate. This is actually considered a down season for Crosby, who had 94 pressures and 14.5 sacks in 2023.

Perhaps the Eagles can lower the price for Crosby, who has just 17.5 sacks and 107 pressures over the past two seasons. Crosby is still just 28 years old, so he has some prime years ahead of him.

Myles Garrett

This is the big fish every team would love to have on their defense. Garrett is the elite player the Eagles would give up multiple first-round picks for, a transcendent pass rusher that can win a championship for a defense if given the opportunity.

Not many players in NFL history can have the impact as Garrett. Think Reggie White with the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett is coming off an historic season, finishing with an NFL-record 23.0 sacks. He had 84 pressures and an 17.5% pressure rate last year, his ninth in the league.

Now 30 years old, Garrett has eight consecutive double-digit sack seasons and has a pressure rate over 16% in each of the last four years. Garrett is getting better by age, making five First Team All-Pro selections over the last six years.

The price is worth it to acquire Garrett for another Super Bowl run or two, especially for the Eagles in the midst of their championship window. Good chance the Eagles are at least calling the Cleveland Browns to see if Garrett's available.