PHILADELPHIA — With Saturday’s preseason opener at Baltimore looming, Thursday was supposed to be a more laid-back 90-minute “yellow” practice session.

That sentiment veered into chaos late in the practice when a high Fred Johnson block where the 6-foot-7 tackle essentially punched the neck of emerging defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, sending the latter into an expletive-filled rage.

After squaring off like a couple of UFC fighters set to enter the Octagon across the street at XFinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night, things settled down.

The coaching staff could have removed one or both for the next rep and stemmed the issue but sometimes old school still applies in the NFL. Ojomo again lined up opposite Johnson and the fireworks continued with “Big Fred” engaging and turning Ojomo before pancaking the athletic DT with all of his 326 pounds.

The acrimony was even more unhinged this time when Ojomo broke free from a WWE-like pull-apart and launched himself at Johnson’s knees.

Once things calmed down, the Eagles halted the regular portion of practice and finished with a developmental walkthrough period where many of the reserves expected to get extended action against the Ravens were prepped.

After the practice, GM Howie Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni, and team executive Dom DiSandro were seen speaking with Johnson.

As far as the actual practice, it was filled with red-zone work, and Jalen Hurts took advantage with two of his best touchdown throws to date: a fastball to the back of the end zone that found its way to Dallas Goedert, and a sharp out route to Dontayvion Wicks that got the best of Riq Woolen

Earlier, Mac McWilliams jumped another shaky Hollywood Brown route in the corner of the end zone during 7-on-7s for an interception of Hurts.

Wicks had a particularly strong practice. His route-running has been elite as advertised, which can be traced to just how violent the trade pickup is in and out of his breaks.

The Details

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean missed Thursday's practice with injuries. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (glute), Cooper DeJean (groin), and Tariq Castro-Fields (heel) were added to an injury report that already included Jonathan Jones (shoulder) at the position.

Riq Woolen and Jakorian Bennett were first up at outside CB with all the injuries and Kelee Ringo, McWilliams, and Shaun Wade got some first-team reps.

Receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring) remain out of practice. Smith was again testing things before practice with a trainer while Lemon caught footballs from the Jugs machine.

Edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (right ankle), running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), and safety Cole Wisniewski (hamstring) all remained sidelined as well. WR Danny Gray (concussion) was back in a limited fashion.

At one point, Andy Dalton had Gray behind defenders in the back of the end zone but had a little too much on the throw.

-- Saquon Barkley really showed off his juice by getting outside and turning the corner past Ringo, who is no slouch in the speed department.

-- The second-team OL from left to right was Fred Johnson, John Ojukwu, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Markel Bell.

-- Chance Campbell was back in team drills and often paired with Smael Mondon on the second team.

-- The special teams had an extensive period in which Braden Mann tried coffin-corner kicks with two brilliant efforts at downing the football by Ambry Thomas and Andre’ Sam. The latter, though, seemed to be overruled by special teams assistant Tyler Brown.

The top gunners were Ringo and J.T. Gray with Samori Toure and Michael Carter getting reps in addition to Thomas and Sam’

The punt returner reps went to Britain Covey, Elijah Moore, Quez Watkins and Brandon Hayes. Lemon was also taking mental reps.

Long snapper Rocco Underwood was okay delivering things to Mann.

-- Mondon played to the whistle on a Grant Calcaterra catch off a crossing pattern in 7-on-7s, ultimately sticking with it until jarring the football loose at the last minute.

-- Will Shipley may or may not have had a brilliant toe-drag swag catch on a corner route. It looked out to the naked eye, but the official ruled it in before the coaching staff backed things up.

-- The Eagles ran a couple of WR screens with Brown recording a drop and Wicks gaining positive yardage by curing inside.

-- Sean Mannion spread the field again with blocking tight end Johnny Mundt lining up as an X receiver. When I’m yelling out QB draw from the sideline, the Eagles should take notice of that.

-- The summer of Jalyx Hunt continued with the emerging third-year star all over Hurts at one point, forcing a throwaway.