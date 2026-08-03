PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles were forced inside on Monday due to significant rain in the South Philadelphia area for their fourth training camp practice of the summer.

The pads were on, and the maligned Philadelphia offense racked up some positive plays, including the first touchdowns of the summer with added influence on situational work and a heavy presence in the red zone.

The session lasted an hour and 40 minutes and closed with a developmental period that saw international rookie Uar Bernard credited with his first “sack” of Cole Payton, albeit of the coverage variety.

The touchdowns, however, started on the defensive side when All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell undercut an out route by Elijah Moore on the first play of the first 7-on-7 period. Mitchell picked Jalen Hurts and coasted the other way as his defensive teammates cheered.

The offense calmed down a bit from there and eventually broke through on consecutive red-zone reps. A sharp out pattern by DeVonta Smith to the right corner easily beat veteran CB Jonathan Jones. The next rep was less impressive as Hurts threw across his body to the middle of the field while extending the play. Despite the dangerous nature of the throw, Smith outdueled Mitchell for the football.

Hurts also scored on a QB draw from a spread look in the red zone and his best throw may have been a 40-yard post pattern to Moore in a 7-on-7 period, who split Drew Mukuba and Marcus Epps for a TD.

Backup Andy Dalton, who got the vast majority of the second-team reps, hit a wide-open Will Shipley in the flat with no defender near for an easy TD.

Hurts was sharp to start with three consecutive completions to Dontayvion Wicks, Smith and Moore, the last of which was down the middle of the field for 15 or 20 yards.

Moore, the sixth receiver from Ole Miss, got a lot of first-team reps because rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon sat out team drills after participating in the individual work.

BIRDSEED:

-Unable to practice were edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (ankle), right tackle Lane Johnson (excused/not injury related), rookie guards Micah Morris (shoulder), and Jaeden Roberts (calf contusion), rookie safety Cole Wisniewski (hamstring).

James-Newby entered to watch practice with Jonathan Greenard, who is on the Active/PUP list with a strained pec, and was wearing a brace on his right ankle.

There is good news on Roberts, who had looked like he potentially suffered a serious injury on the last play of Saturday’s practice, but an NFL source confirmed to Eagles On SI that Roberts avoided a major issue.

Backup tackle Cameron Williams (knee contusion) returned to practice in a limited form.

-While Fred Johnson again got most of the first-team RT reps in place of Lane Johnson, rookie third-round pick Markel Bell did mix in as well.

-Lemon was not listed on the injury report so he may have tweaked something in the individual portion of practice.

-Moore and Jihaad Campbell were back participating after missing Saturday with excused absences. Campbell was in Tuscaloosa to graduate from the University of Alabama.

-With the injuries to the OL and Fred Johnson/Bell being elevated at RT, that meant the backup units looked a little different.

The second team from left to right was John Ojukwu, Jake Majors, Drew Kendall, Michael Jordan, and Bell. The third group from L to R was: Hollin Pierce, Myles Hinton, Willie Lampkin, Michael Jordan, and Williams.

-Dalton was very good throwing the football, especially Johnny Wilson. The two hooked up on a great seam pass and a seed to the left side with Mac McWilliams looking on. Dalton was also sharp when it came to processing today.

-Cole Payton also had a TD throw to Erik Ezukanma that turned into a self-tip drill for Ezukanma, who kept it away from Tariq Castro-Fields.

-DT Byron Young broke through for a massive tackle for loss that set the Eagles’ second-team offense back in the red zone.

Eagles edge defender Arnold Ebiketie at practice on Aug. 3, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-Edge defender Arnold Ebiketie showed his skill as a flat defender by dropping into coverage against rookie TE Eli Stowers and recording a pass breakup.