From Goldman Sachs To Assistant GM: Adam Berry’s Rapid Ascent With The Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have promoted Adam Berry to Assistant General Manager, according to a league source, completing a remarkably swift ascent from Wall Street executive to one of the most influential voices in the organization’s front office.
Berry, the twin brother of Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry (a former Eagles vice president of football operations), joined Philadelphia in 2023 as Director of Football Operations and Strategy after a 14-year career at Goldman Sachs.
He most recently served as head of U.S. loan trading and managing director at the investment bank.
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Just four years after leaving finance, he now stands as, arguably the key lieutenant to one of the game's top GMs in Howie Roseman.
Berry was elevated to Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy during the 2024 offseason and held the role through the 2025 season.
In that position, his influence extended across nearly every facet of the operation: pro and college scouting, salary-cap management and resource allocation, contract negotiation and structuring, analytics-driven roster building, and player development. His broad portfolio and deep institutional knowledge made him the clear internal successor to Alec Halaby, who departed the Eagles after 17 years to pursue an external opportunity.
A native of Bel Air, MD, Berry played collegiately as a wide receiver at Princeton, where he was voted a team captain as a senior.
Along with Halaby, the Eagles lost former cap strategist Bryce Johnston and pro personnel executive Jeff Scott to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.
Earlier this week the team worked out extensions with co-Asisstant GM Jon Ferrari as well as Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations Dom DiSandro.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen