From Goldman Sachs To Assistant GM: Adam Berry’s Rapid Ascent With The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have promoted Adam Berry to Assistant General Manager, according to a league source, completing a remarkably swift ascent from Wall Street executive to one of the most influential voices in the organization’s front office.

Berry, the twin brother of Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry (a former Eagles vice president of football operations), joined Philadelphia in 2023 as Director of Football Operations and Strategy after a 14-year career at Goldman Sachs.

He most recently served as head of U.S. loan trading and managing director at the investment bank.

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Eagles GM Howie Roseman speaks to reporters after the 2026 NFL Draft. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Just four years after leaving finance, he now stands as, arguably the key lieutenant to one of the game's top GMs in Howie Roseman.

Berry was elevated to Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy during the 2024 offseason and held the role through the 2025 season.

In that position, his influence extended across nearly every facet of the operation: pro and college scouting, salary-cap management and resource allocation, contract negotiation and structuring, analytics-driven roster building, and player development. His broad portfolio and deep institutional knowledge made him the clear internal successor to Alec Halaby, who departed the Eagles after 17 years to pursue an external opportunity.

A native of Bel Air, MD, Berry played collegiately as a wide receiver at Princeton, where he was voted a team captain as a senior.

Along with Halaby, the Eagles lost former cap strategist Bryce Johnston and pro personnel executive Jeff Scott to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Earlier this week the team worked out extensions with co-Asisstant GM Jon Ferrari as well as Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations Dom DiSandro.