Howie Roseman: Eagles’ Evaluation System Transcends Scheme

PHILADELPHIA — Given the constant turnover in NFL coaching ranks from year to year, evaluating players based primarily on scheme or the preferences of a particular coach is a specious approach.

Frankly, that’s common sense — though as the saying goes, common sense isn’t always all that common these days.

The Eagles have undergone the most significant offensive coaching changes of the Nick Sirianni era, headlined by the arrival of first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and the departure of longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Offensive Change

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It took two coaches to replace the legendary Stoutland: Chris Kuper as the offensive line coach and Ryan Mahaffey as the run game coordinator.

That’s been a major talking point throughout the draft process. Stoutland and his well-known “critical factors” for evaluating offensive linemen have long shaped how GM Howie Roseman drafts and acquires talent up front.

With Mannion now in place, the Eagles are shifting to a different offensive style and run scheme. That has raised questions about how it might affect Roseman’s thinking when it comes to the offensive line — widely considered the heavy favorite for Philadelphia in the first round next week.

“I probably would want to hold our cards close to the vest here, so close to the draft,” Roseman said Tuesday during his pre-draft media availability at the Jefferson Health Training Complex when asked about any potential shifts.

Roseman was willing to speak more holistically, however, and his comments strongly suggested that the core evaluation process isn’t changing.

“I would say we have a system for evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme — the criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive linemen,” the well-regarded GM said. “They fit not only this staff but our last staff, in the way that we’re thinking.”

The best Roseman would offer was that there would be “tweaks” to the process. In this case, that likely means slightly more emphasis on mobility and athleticism over pure power.

“Certainly, there are tweaks when you have a new scheme and new coaches come in,” he added, “but I think that we’ve got a good system that fits the players and the people that we’ve brought in. So I’m excited about continuing to add.”

The unwritten book of NFL clichés is filled with warnings about overemphasizing scheme.

“If you’re hiring a scheme, you’re doing it wrong.”

“Think Jimmys and Joes, not X’s and O’s.”

That’s the common sense of it all. Superior talent will almost always trump strategy or scheme. Even the most brilliant game plan cannot overcome a talent deficiency or poor execution by the players.

It was reassuring to hear Roseman verbalize that understanding. At the professional level, ego and hubris can too often get in the way.