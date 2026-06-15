PHILADELPHIA - Everything is new to Uar Bernard.

The fledgling Eagles’ International Pathway Program hopeful, with physical gifts rarely seen even in a league often defined by genetic freaks, is literally starting his career from square one.

And when you say that, most assume it’s only about football But it's far more than that for the 21-year-old Nigerian. Moving across the country can be a daunting task for any rookie with no language limitations and a history of playing the game dating back to grade school. Now, consider moving from Africa and trying to assimilate to a new culture all while trying to learn the ultimate team game as a novice.

After a recent rookie camp practice, Eagles' jack of all trades Dom DiSandro was spotted funneling Bernard and fellow IPP hopeful Josh Weru into an SUV.

"Gotta get some paperwork done," Big Dom said.

The hurdles are never-ending. Bernard has a lot to do on and off the field, and he is progressing through the entire process with an enthusiastic curiosity, embracing every new adventure with a smile.

"Philly is home now for me. I like it here," Bernard said at the Jefferson Health Training Complex last week.

And the city is reciprocating.

“The fact that I can’t even go out without taking pictures with the fans outside, it’s amazing,” Bernard said. “Being here is like a dream come true to me because I’ve never experienced that before. I just came into the town from Nigeria and it’s amazing.”

There were rumblings of anxiety for Bernard before meeting the media. He speaks and understands English well, but doesn't have full confidence in his grasp of the language just yet. If that was the case, the 6-foot-4, 306-pound defensive tackle can rest assured: he's only being received positively due to his personality, which quickly breaks down barriers.

"For real, it's more like a new thing to me, but I learn every day," Bernard said with a smile. "I keep learning."

Bernard is leaning on his teammates and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, whom he called a father figure.

"My teammates are family for me. They are more like big brothers to me," said Bernard. "... "On the field, I learn. Off the field, I can talk to my teammates. They are open to me to help me see what I can do better every day. I believe football is a learning process. If you work hard and you have a passion for what you do, you can progress every day. The process is going smoothly."

Early Praise

Eagles DT Uar Bernard stretches before practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

As for Hurtt, who lobbied for Bernard during the Eagles' annual "passion meeting" before Day 3 of the draft, he's very invested in making sure Bernard reaches his enormous potential.

"I’m not putting my stamp on everybody,” Hurtt said earlier this spring. “If you don’t have a great work ethic, if I don’t believe in your character and who you are as a person, I’m not putting my family’s well-being in anybody’s hands.

“But when I saw the kid’s work ethic and character, he’s an unbelievable human being. I know as people get a chance to spend some time with him, he’s a great kid. So I felt good about doing that.“

Teammates see how impressive this piece of clay is as well.

“He’s just freakishly strong, freakishly fast,” star left tackle Jordan Mailata, the poster child of IPP success, said. “And I can’t even compare him to me just because he’s just again, not of this world just by like metrics and numbers-wise. ... Once he puts it all together, I think it’s a wrap.”

"Bro, he's a specimen," edge rusher Jonathan Greenard added. "... He's humble. He's willing every time you talk to him about something about the game, he's literally locked in eye contact. ... I think once he does put it together and I've worked with him a little bit, the power in his hands already just naturally without him coming out his hips and stuff like that. Once coach Hurtt continues to just develop that man, it's going to be a great sight to see."

How quickly is Bernard adapting and learning to all the hurdles? Well, consider he's smart enough to mimic the star quarterback: "I hardly go out. I just focus on my playbook and my teammates. Coming into the building is fun for me and I love it here. I want to grow every day, so I keep my focus here.

“Keeping the main thing, the main thing."