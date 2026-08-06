Why Vic Fangio Wants To 'Get Off That Topic' Regarding Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru

The progression of Uar Bernard was always going to be a long one. The same goes with Joshua Weru.

Both Bernard and Weru came from the International Pathway Program. The Eagles liked both this spring, enough to draft Bernard in the seventh round and sign Weru as an undrafted free agent. Those two are the most intriguing players in camp, even if they are on the developmental squad with the third team.

The rookie report shows where both Bernard and Weru stand.

Bernard and Weru have shown flashes this summer, but have a long way to go. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wanted to remind everyone of that.

"It's going to take a long while," Fangio said. "You guys can get off that topic, they're light-years away."

Fangio would rather talk about players that are going to help the Eagles in 2026. With all due respect to bernard and Weru, that will not be the case this year.

What are Bernard and Weru's roster chances?

Bernard and Weru are on the developmental squad with the third team. Weru is a third-team pass rusher and Bernard is a third-team defensive tackle. The Eagles don't need either player to actually help them out at either position this year.

They're loaded at pass rusher and defensive tackle.

The Eagles have their five pass rushers: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, and A.J. Epenesa. If Brandon Graham returns, there's the sixth pass rusher. So where's Weru going to fit?

The answer is simple. Weru doesn't make the 53 and the Eagle shope he isn't claimed on waivers and heads to develop on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle is also stacked. The Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Byron Young as the top four. Gabe Hall, Ty Robinson, and Zion Wilson are fighting for the No. 5 spot.

The Eagles are likely going to stash Bernard on the 53-man roster so he isn't claimed on waivers. That's a roster spot at defensive tackle, and similar to what Philadelphia did with Jordan Mailata in 2018.

Both players are in the developing phase for a reason.

How are Bernard and Weru faring?

There aren't many opportunities for Bernard and Weru to get looks with the first or second team in practice. This is a reminder both players put on shoulder pads for the first time in their lives this week.

Both Bernard and Weru are getting valuable reps at the end of practice. They get opportunities with vetteran lineman in 1-on-1s, but the results are as expected.

Weru does have a "sack" this training camp in 11-on-11s. Bernard has a "sack" in the developmental period. Again, both have a long way to go -- and won't be getting many reps with the first or second team.

There won't be much of a "trial by fire" as Bernard and Weru learn football.

"We are invested in their development," Fangio said. "But not at the detriment of our team."