Has Jalen Hurts Played His Final Game with Eagles?

No quarterback in Philadelphia Eagles history has won quite like Jalen Hurts. The former second-round pick has led the team to the playoffs in each full season as a starter and is the only quarterback in team history to reach two Super Bowls.

But just as the era of Donovan McNabb, Randall Cunningham and Ron Jaworski ended, eventually the team will look to life beyond what Hurts can bring to the table.

Has that process sped up with Hurts done for the year with a blood clot? Philadelphia was 2-3 before Hurts was lost for the season, but now his absence calls into question a much bigger issue.

With the quarterback in need of a new contract, and the team in the midst of a potential retool, questions will begin on whether Hurts has played his final down with the organization. Unlike what many radio hosts and hot-take enthusiasts would push, there is no reason for the team to be at this point.

Contract leaves room for ambiguity, even if 2027 is straightforward

There's no denying the Eagles are entering a crossroads with Hurts. He hasn't shown the ability to become an elite passer like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but he doesn't turn the ball over, and he finds ways to win games even when things aren't going his way. There is a reason why he has been well worth the $50 million per year spent on him over his first extension.

The big question regarding Hurts' contract, though, is that his guaranteed money decreases to just $22 million in 2027. He won't have any guaranteed money coming in 2028. That said, he does carry a massive cap hit of $42 million next year.

The issue, though, is what happens if the Eagles try to move on from him before the 2027 season ends. Hurts will be owed $67 million in dead cap should the team move on from him before June 1 this offseason. That is double what the team paid Carson Wentz in dead money back in 2021. The number is $42 million if they wait for after June 1.

The reality of the situation is Hurts' contract does not leave for much of a departure this offseason.

2028 is a different story, though. And that is where the questions start.

What upgrade is out there?

If the Eagles were to acquire Justin Herbert or any other veteran quarterback in a trade, would they remain a Super Bowl contender? It's easy to say that would be the case, but strong arms and athletic profiles do not win football games.

There's a reason why the Chargers are 0-6 even with Herbert on the field. Even elite quarterbacks cannot make up when a team is devoid of something important on the field.

Even if the team were to bring in a quarterback from the upcoming rookie class, there would be no guarantee that he found the same success as Hurts. Therein lies the difficult situation befalling the Eagles. They have a quarterback who may not be able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the elite players in the game, and with a new contract could cripple the hopes of the organization getting back to an elite roster, but enjoy the reality of having success no other quarterback has seen.

It's not an easy answer for any Eagles executive. But with a large dead cap charge, and the belief he will be 100% following his blood clot, there's no reason to move on from Hurts just yet.

At the very least, he's earned the right to prove he can keep the ship afloat.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.