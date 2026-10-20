3 2027 QB Draft Prospects Suddenly on the Eagles' Radar With Jalen Hurts Done for the Year

It's been over six years since Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters, "We want to be a quarterback factory." It was in reference to drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, despite having starter Carson Wentz inked to a long-term deal.

Roseman drafted Hurts to be a high-upside backup and long-term starting option. It's a move that worked in his favor, considering Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Roseman has an opportunity to make a similar move, with Hurts having two years left on his contract.

Hurts was placed on the injured reserve prior to Philadelphia's Week 6 loss due to a blood clot he sustained in his calf against the Rams in Week 4. The latest injury update revealed that the clot has also become present in his lungs, and he will need to take blood thinners for a few months.

It's an update that rules Hurts out for the rest of the 2026 season. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee will command the offense moving forward, but he's slated to hit restricted free agency in March, as is Joe Milton.

3 quarterback prospects the Eagles could draft in 2027

The Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2027 NFL Draft that Roseman could use to add a new face to the QB room, including these three options.

1. Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)

Miami has climbed to the top of the AP rankings for the first time since 2002 with a 6-0 record. Quarterback Darian Mensah's consistency and poise have been on full display. The junior leads all of college football with a staggering 80.8% completion rate and boasts an 18:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Miami's Darian Mensah could be a first-round option for the Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calmness in the pocket and an ability to hit receivers in stride pop out in Mensah's game. The 6'3" quarterback possesses great anticipation skills and the shiftiness to scramble for a first down when protection crumbles. He'll need to clean up his turnovers to be successful at the NFL level.

Mensah is expected to be a high first-round pick, though projections can change before June arrives. The Eagles are one of 14 NFL teams with fewer than three wins through Week 6. Landing a top-10 pick would provide a clear chance to draft Mensah. Anything lower, and a trade up may be necessary.

This would be the home run swing option for Howie, and one that makes his plan for the future clear.

2. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss remains a polarizing prospect.

On one hand, he has excelled since taking over the starting gig at Ole Miss, completing 66.6% of his passes for 5,613 yards and 36 touchdowns (seven interceptions) in 21 games. Chambliss has added 654 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss is a polarizing quarterback prospect in the 2027 draft class. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, he is one of the oldest quarterback prospects at 24 years old. Most of his collegiate career was spent at the Division II level. There's no denying the upside Chambliss possesses, though. His improvisational style and deep-ball placement make him thrilling to watch.

Chambliss's draft projections vary from a first-round pick to a Day 2 selection. He exhibited impressive composure when he sat behind Ole Miss starter Austin Simmons, waiting for an opportunity. Roseman could snag Chambliss, especially if he falls in the draft, to develop behind Hurts.

3. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Roseman has drafted a late-round quarterback in three of the past four years. That includes Tanner McKee (sixth round in 2023), Kyle McCord (sixth round in 2025), and Cole Payton (fifth round in 2026). LaNorris Sellers's dual-threat capabilities would make him an intriguing addition to that list.

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is an intriguing option beyond the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The South Carolina quarterback has shown off an elite arm in college, regularly launching the football 50-plus yards down the field. His 6'3", 240-lbs frame allows him to shake free rushers and bulldoze defenders for a few extra yards. Quarterback sneaks would be no problem for Sellers.

Holding onto the ball for too long has gotten Sellers into trouble. Less hesitancy in the pocket will be needed to thrive in the NFL. Untapped potential is what a late-round quarterback is all about.

The Eagles' front office has had a front-row view of what an athletic QB unafraid of contact can become.

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