How an Eagles Trade With Patriots Involving A.J. Brown Isn't Going To Happen

The Philadelphia Eagles are counting down the days until June 1 -- and so are the fans too.

Once the June 1 deadline passes, the Eagles can finally end the A.J. Brown saga by trading him to the highest bidder. Why is June 1 so important?

The Eagles have multiple seasons remaining in Brown's contract with a lot of bonus prorations. Those prorations won't count toward the cap if Brown is traded or released after June 1.

Basically, the Eagles can spread out the dead cap over two years. That dead money won't count towards the cap until the following year.

The sweepstakes open up for Brown -- once again -- come June 2. Or do the Eagles already have a trade partner in place?

Brown has been linked to the New England Patriots for several months now, as New England has been on Brown's wish list because of his relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel and their need for a No. 1 wideout following a Super Bowl run. The match seems ideal, and the Eagles appear willing to accommodate.

For their price, of course.

What the Eagles want is pretty clear. Will the Patriots ultimate play pay what the Eagles desire in order to get Brown? These negotiations could drag out if the Eagles and Patriots are at a stalemate.

What the Eagles ultimately want

A first-round pick is the centerpiece for the Eagles in an A.J. Brown deal, and it's hard to blame Philadelphia for asking for that price. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past four seasons and the Eagles won a lot of games with him playing at a high level.

While Brown's production did dip last season, the resume speaks for itself. The Eagles want a first-round pick for Brown (to start), preferably in the 2027 draft.

Next year's draft is loaded with talent and the Eagles would prefer to hav ethat pick from the Patriots in a potential deal. Whether the patriots were a product of an easy schedule last season or not, this is a franchise that appears to regress this season -- even if the talent level is better.

If the Patriots reach the playoffs and bow out early, that first-round pick falls between 19 to 26. That's a good haul for the Eagles, regardless how their season ends up. Philadelphia would have two first-round picks in a loaded draft class, picks they can use to move up in the draft and get a premium player.

The possibilities are endless.

If the Patriots miss the playoffs, that pick would be even better. The Eagles landed a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft thanks to a trade with the New Orleans Saints where they had to part ways with multiple first-round picks in order to get future draft capital. That's how the Eagles ultimately ended up with Jalen Carter -- who is a lynchpin of their defense.

The Patriots may know this too, which is why they likely won't part ways with a 2027 first-round pick. New England may settle parting ways with a 2028 first-round pick, as that selection won't be determined for two seasons. The Eagles discussed a 2028 first-round pick with other suitors for Brown, so they are willing to get that compensation in return.

The goal is a first-round pick, but 2027 is the year. Having two first-round picks for that draft class is massive, and what Howie Roseman and the front office are striving for.

A 2028 first-round pick would be great, and one the Eagles would take. For a team that wants -- and needs -- Brown, negotiating for the 2027 pick is the way to go.

If there is no first-round pick involved, it will be hard to see a deal eventually go down.