Why An Eagles' Trade With The Rams For A.J. Brown Doesn’t Make Sense

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will again enter the 2026 season as one of the NFL’s better teams, at least according to the betting markets.

Following the release of the schedule last week, early lines positioned Philadelphia as underdogs in just four games — three on the road.

Even with a date against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on the docket, the only home game at Lincoln Financial Field where the Eagles are projected to be swimming upstream is against the loaded Los Angeles Rams.

That’s notable because Nick Sirianni’s teams are a perfect 4-0 against the Rams in recent years.

So why on earth would Howie Roseman even entertain shipping star wide receiver A.J. Brown — one of the league’s premier playmakers — to a conference rival that already looks more talented on paper?

The Pre-Draft Buzz That Went Nowhere

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams reached out to Roseman before the draft about Brown. Talks reportedly advanced far enough that GM Les Snead tipped off veteran star Davante Adams that Los Angeles could be landing the three-time All-Pro if a deal materialized. Something ultimately derailed the discussions past the cap restraints for the Eagles, with multiple reports pointing to concerns over Brown’s troublesome knee history scaring off the Rams.

When the draft arrived, the Rams — perhaps in opposition to Les Snead’s “F— Them Picks” philosophy — went bold. Many expected them to grab USC wideout Makai Lemon at No. 13 overall. Instead, they stunned observers by selecting developmental Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the heir apparent to reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

The Eagles, who had Lemon high on their board (inside the top 15), anticipated the Rams taking the dynamic slot threat. When Lemon slid, Roseman began to think about moving up and ultimately did, snaring the USC star at No. 20, ironically the very player now positioned as a key piece in any post-June 1 aggregate to replace Brown when the superstar departs.

Why the Rams Angle Still Doesn’t Add Up

Brown’s destination is still expected to be New England after June 1 but there seems to be a last-minute push to get others involved and create more leverage, most notably Jacksonville and the Rams, who face uncertainty with Puka Nacua and could use more outside the numbers to help Stafford in the now.

What doesn’t track is that the Rams are already a massive roadblock for any NFC contender. Handing them a proven superstar like Brown would only make a dangerous rival even more lethal in a conference where the Eagles hope to contend for a Super Bowl.

Any potential move to the Rams feels shortsighted unless Roseman truly views Brown as a declining player due to knee issues that have required drainage procedures and limited him in the past.

Sending Brown to the AFC East with the Patriots, by contrast, keeps him mostly out of sight and out of mind after a joint practice or preseason matchup in August.

The only realistic way Brown “haunts” Philadelphia again would be a Super Bowl clash in February 2027 — a scenario the Eagles could stomach.