PHILADELPHIA — After 10 training-camp practices, it should come as little surprise that the Eagles’ new offense under first-year coordinator Sean Mannion looks far more familiar to what’s happening in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur than to the frequently cited Shanahan/McVay roots.

Mannion spent the previous two seasons on LaFleur’s staff, most recently as quarterbacks coach in 2025, and the early installation in South Philly carries the clear fingerprints of that experience.

Jalen Hurts is operating under center far more often than in recent seasons. Pre-snap motion appears on a high percentage of snaps. Play-action is a staple, and the run game has shifted toward wide-zone and stretch concepts rather than the more vertical, inside-zone-heavy approach associated with Jeff Stoutland.

Of course, all of these offenses are cousins off the same branch of the Mike Shanahan tree. Each simply brings its own tweaks to the core philosophies.

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Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers Family Night on Aug. 7, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaFleur’s version has historically mixed personnel groupings more than pure McVay-style offenses, which for years leaned heavily (sometimes almost exclusively) on 11 personnel before shifting toward heavier 13 personnel last season. The Packers attack Mannion watched incorporated more two-tight-end and occasional two-back looks, sharing more in common with Shanahan’s varied approach than with McVay’s proclivities.

Green Bay has also allowed greater quarterback freedom, which made sense with Aaron Rodgers and has continued with Jordan Love. That same emphasis—heavy on the run game paired with aggressive play-action—is now unfolding in Philadelphia.

Tuesday’s practice, which may have been the final install session, featured a heavy run day with numerous looks from the pistol, something familiar with Love.

While under-center snaps are prevalent with the Packers and far more frequent than Hurts has been accustomed to, they remain more moderate than the rates typically seen under Shanahan and McVay.

The larger emphasis continues to center on presenting similar looks for the run and pass.

The blend has been tailored over time to Green Bay’s personnel and the specific strengths of its quarterbacks—and now is being adjusted for the Eagles.

The offense is also blending residual Philadelphia strengths. Mannion has confirmed the Tush Push isn’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, in the red zone particularly, the OC has employed zone-read concepts and quarterback draws to take advantage of Hurts’ dual-threat ability with notable early success.

Practice observations and player comments suggest the scheme is designed to create easier throws, better spacing, and more defined reads by leaning into a heavier pure-progression mindset.

Mannion himself has described his approach as “blended,” while head coach Nick Sirianni has emphasized retaining what has worked well.

How the offense fully translates in a live environment—and how much further Mannion molds it to fit Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the rest of the offense—will be the next chapter.