Eagles Training Camp Roster 2.0: How Many Spots Are Available And Who's On The Bubble

There have been several changes to the Philadelphia Eagles 90-man roster over the first nine practices of training camp, yet the goal remains the same.

The Eagles are still a Super Bowl contender, a team that should compete with the best in the NFL. The 53-man roster just has to be set.

With the second 53-man roster projection in, there's a blueprint for how he roster will turn out. How many spots are actually available on the roster?

Based on this breakdown -- this is how many roster locks we determined the Eagles have, how many players likely have a spot, and who's on the bubble.

Roster locks -- 35 (up from 30 prior to camp)

Likely to make roster -- 8 (down from 13 prior to camp)

Players on roster bubble -- 28 (down from 31 prior to camp)

28 players are basically vying for 10 spots with cutdown day on August 30.

Quarterback

Roster locks: Jalen Hurts

Players on bubble: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Based on how the QB2 situation has played out, Dalton has the early head here. He has the edge over McKee for the backup quarterback spot, but McKee is also on track to make the roster (assuming he doesn't get traded).

Payton doesn't deserve a roster spot right now. He's too careless with the football and throws too many interceptions. The only way he makes the roster is if the Eagles trade McKee or Dalton at this stage.

Running back

Roster locks: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby

Players on bubble: Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce

Little to no shot: Carson Steele, Ja'Quinden Jackson

Shipley was likely to make this roster entering camp, but there's a competition for RB3 now. This battle is between Shipley and Pierce, but Pierce is nursing a hamstring injury right now.

This job still belongs to Shipley, even if he's having an underwhelming camp. Shipley is still a bubble player thanks to the competition with Pierce.

Wide receiver

Roster locks: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon

Likely to make roster: Darius Cooper

Players on bubble: Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Elijah Moore

Little to no shot: Samori Toure, Quez Watkins, Danny Gray, Erik Ezukanma, Brandon Hayes

A lot has changed at wide receiver over the first nine practices. Cooper isn't a lock to make the team, but he's playing his way to that status. There are some questions regarding Brown's future on the roster, especially with how he's performed in training camp.

Moore is a bubble player, but he's played his way into competing for a roster spot. Covey just returned from a hamstring injury and was having a solid start to camp. There's still a battle for WR5, even if Cooper isn't a part of it.

Tight end

Roster locks: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt

Players on bubble: Cameron Latu, E.J. Jenkins

Little to no shot: Stone Smartt, Grant Calcaterra

There's still the chance the Eagles keep four tight ends, yet they have their top three for the 53-man roster. Latu could play fullback, so he's on the bubble. Jenkins is a key on the field goal unit, as he has a shot (he's also been a part of the roster for several years).

If the Eagles keep four, it will come down to how Latu and Jenkins perform the rest of the way.

Tackle

Roster locks: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell

Likely to make roster: Fred Johnson

Players on bubble: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams

Little to no shot: John Ojekwu

This position is set with the top four players. There's concern whether Johnson can make the 53 due to Markel Bell taking over the No. 3 tackle job, but Johnson got the first team reps at right tackle when Lane Johnson needed a rest on Monday.

Johnson should make this roster, as there's little depth behind him. Hinton has a shot as a guard/tackle, but he'll have to play his way towards that fifth tackle spot. There is a roster spot available here.

Guard

Roster locks: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen

Players on bubble: Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce

The battle for the No. 3 guard beelongs to Drew Kendall, who we're listing as a center. Kendall is the top guard option behind Dickerson and Steen, taking first team reps when Dickerson gets a breather.

Lampkin has jumped Morris on the depth chart and is playing his way towards a roster spot. The Eagles have liked how Lampkin has been making plays in practice and standing out on film. He may be ahead of Jordan too.

Center

Roster locks: Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall

Players on bubble: Jake Majors

Kendall has been one of the bright spots in camp, seizing the No. 3 guard spot and also duplicating as the backup center to Jurgens. The Eagles are giving Majors a long look here, just in case Kendall is needed at guard.

Majors went from a long shot to a bubble player. He's had a solid camp.

Pass rusher

Roster locks: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa

Little to no shot: Joshua Weru, Keyshawn James-Newby, Jose Ramirez, Tarron Jackson

The Eagles have been set here, enough where Epenesa played his way to a roster lock. That demonstrates how well Epenesa has played in the absence of Greenard, who is on PUP with a pectoral injury.

If the Eagles go six pass rushers, this is the Brandon Graham spot. There is no indication of a Graham return right now, but Graham would like to be back at some point in training camp.

Defensive tackle

Roster locks: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young

Likely to make roster: Uar Bernard

Players on bubble: Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson

Little to no shot: David Blay

The Eagles have four roster locks at defensive tackle, thanks to how well Young has performed this summer. Bernard is expected to make the roster as a way for the Eagles to protect him from being claimed off waivers.

Who's going to be the sixth defensive tackle? Robinson hasn't played well through nine practices, and there's a case to be made Hall is outplayed him. Don't sleep on Wilson either.

Off-ball linebacker

Roster locks: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Likely to make roster: Smael Mondon

Players on bubble: Chance Campbell

Little to no shot: Deontae Lawson

There are three starters at linebacker on the Eagles, which shows the strength of this position. Mondon should also as a spot on this roster, but Vic Fangio gave the warning not to sleep on Campbell.

The Eagles may go five off-ball linebackers if Campbell plays well enough. This is why he's a bubble player, elevated from a long shot.

Cornerback

Roster locks: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Jonathan Jones

Likely to make roster: Kelee Ringo

Players on bubble: Mac McWilliams

Little to no shot: Tariq Castro-Fields, Shawn Wade, Jakorian Bennett, Ambry Thomas

Cornerback is starting to settle itself, as Jones basically a roster lock as the second-team cornerback in the slot an dthe outside. Ringo is an excellent special teams player, which separates himself from the pack.

McWilliams has made plays this summer, and also has gotten burnt. Let's see how he does this preseason. Bennett has fallen out of the bubble race, a she's basically a long shot at this point.

Castro-Fields has had a good camp.

Safety

Roster locks: Andrew Mukuba

Likely to make roster: Marcus Epps, Michael Carter

Players on bubble: Cole Wisniewski, J.T. Gray, Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

Epps and Carter are in a battle for the starting safety competition. Both players have been consistent this summer and should make the roster. The Eagles will be fine if either starts at safety.

Who gets the No. 4 spot is up in the air. Wisniewski has not practiced with a hamstring injury, but Pulley has made highlight plays this summer. This spot is wide open.

Specialists

Roster locks: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Likely to make roster: Rocco Underwood

Elliott won't need competition brought in for his job. He's bene excellent throughout the nine camp practices at kicking field goals.

Underwood doesn't have competition yet, but there's reason to be concerned as he's been inconsistent. Let's see what develops in the preseason games, but he's still likely to make the roster -- for now.