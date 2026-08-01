PHILADELPHIA - So far, so good for Landon Dickerson. The Eagles left guard went to Colombia in March for stem cell therapy not available in the U.S. and is immersing himself in the new offense Sean Mannion brought from Green Bay.

“Colombia is a beautiful country, beautiful place,” he said, following Saturday’s practice, the warmest day of practice so far. “I was trying to look for treatment, keep my body healthy. This is my job, after all, so exploring all avenues to try to feel good.”

Dickerson said he spoke to several veteran players across the NFL in trying to decide the best approach to make his body feel whole again. It’s a body that has undergone several knee injuries throughout a career that spanned college and is now in its sixth NFL season.

“I feel good overall,” he said. “Football doesn’t feel softy and fuzzy the way I play it, but yeah, I feel good.”

The lineman was asked about offseason reports that indicated he was considering retirement because of the physical pounding the body takes on a daily basis. He denied considering it.

“I don’t know where you guys got that,” he said.

Dickerson admitted that he probably should have taken more time off after surgery a week before the season opened last year.

“Not having surgery a week before the season is good,” he said. “Probably shouldn’t have gone out there and played, but you live, and you learn. You do stupid stuff when you’re young. I learned that mistake. Other than that, not having to get cut on is nice. …You wanna be tough, work through it, but they don’t pay you to be hurt.”

New Coach, New System On Dickerson's Mind

Eagles left guard talks to reporters after training camp practice on Aug.1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

As for on the field, Dickerson talked about the offense. An emphasis, he said, is getting to the line quickly. Remember last year, how interminably long it seemed for the Eagles to break the huddle and get to the line? They are working on making sure that doesn’t happen this year.

“This offense is really just about being quick, getting to the ball, and running our plays.,I think for us, sometimes you wanna overthink things. Not in a bad way. The system we were in before, it was sort of problem-solving once we got to the line of scrimmage. This is just, 'Let’s get up there and play ball fast.'"

The offense also means adjusting to new line coach Chris Kuper who took over for longtime line coach Jeff Stoutland.

"He’s doing a great job," said Dickerson about Kuper. "Having a guy who’s coached in the league for a few years with some good offensive lines, but also played, he’s got a lot of knowledge. Everybody is a little different in how they coach and teach things, and I think it’s always a blessing to have somebody who can come in like that.

"Stout, I think, is tremendous - probably one of the best O-line coaches to ever coach, but there are also things that are new Kuper brings in that I learned that can help me. It’s always good gathering information to figure out new things that work."