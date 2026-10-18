McMullen: Eagles’ 2026 Season Has Become Its Own Goodfellas-Like 'Bust-Out'

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The cleanest analogy for the Eagles’ 2026 season is the iconic Goodfellas (1990) monologue in which Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) explains how Paulie Cicero (Paul Sorvino) bleeds a business dry once he becomes a silent partner.

“Now the guy’s got Paulie as a partner,” Hill says. “Any problems, he goes to Paulie. Trouble with the bill? He can go to Paulie. Trouble with the cops, deliveries, Tommy, he can call Paulie. But now the guy’s gotta come up with Paulie’s money every week, no matter what. Business bad? (EXPLETIVE) you, pay me. Oh, you had a fire? (EXPLETIVE) you, pay me. Place got hit by lightning, huh? (EXPLETIVE) you, pay me.”

The Nick Sirianni era’s sustained success is the original healthy business in this comparison. Reaching and then exceeding those heightened expectations is the weekly payment that now has to be made regardless of circumstance.

The “bust-out” is underway after significant adversity. The organization and the fan base have signed on as partners. There are no more free weeks in Philadelphia.

Lane Johnson retires? Three novices starting on the offensive line? Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both out? (EXPLETIVE) you, win.

The bill is still due on game day, lightning strikes or not.

Context Doesn't Matter With Heightened Expectations

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni needs to find a way to win games, even if the obstacles are starting to pile up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the Vatican won’t be chiming in, but the Eagles staying competitive against the Rams and Jaguars in Weeks 4 and 5—and still in position to win late in both—already qualifies as a minor miracle under the current conditions. Moral victories can't even bring temporary relief; however, never mind canceling the next installment.

The stress inside the Jefferson Health Training Complex hit a new peak this week once it became clear that Jalen Hurts could miss extended time as he landed on injured reserve with a blood clot. The organization is at its breaking point, and the next payment is due against the Panthers on Sunday.

Tanner McKee will start at quarterback. His running backs will be Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele and Jaydon Blue. Willie Lampkin and Jake Majors are expected to make their second NFL starts, while Markel Bell is on No. 3, serving as the mixture of youth and duct tape. At least Smith is expected back, which removes one hurdle, but the overall picture remains bleak.

Through it all, the refrain does not change. The context does not get a vote. The Eagles are deep enough into the Sirianni-era success cycle that the only acceptable answer to every new problem is still the same two words: win anyway.

Right now, that's still the only standard that's acceptable and it's not realistic.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.