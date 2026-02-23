A Day 3 QB With Upside For The Eagles?

All the talk of the Eagles and quarterbacks in this draft seems specious, especially on Day 2, simply because there aren’t many signal callers in the mix to be selected that early.

After Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the consensus No. 1 overall pick likely headed to Las Vegas, it’s conceivable that no other quarterback will be selected in the first round.

However, never discount QB desperation in the NFL, which will likely push the next two on most draft boards – Alabama’s Ty Simpson and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier – up several teams’ wish lists.

The idea that the Eagles will select a QB in Round 1 at No. 23 is silly, and their next opportunity, barring any movement, would be at No. 54, where Simpson, who is mocked by most to be a first-rounder, will almost surely be gone.

Nussmeier is the wild card because it does feel like Philadelphia has interest in the legacy prospect whose dad was the organization’s quarterbacks coach in 2024.

The bet here is that Nussmeier will end up in no man’s land as far as being an option for the Eagles.

Light QB Class

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State passes during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

That pushes everything back to Day 3 as the most likely scenario for GM Howie Roseman to take a flyer on a QB.

When it comes to Day 3 prospects, Roseman typically tries to go fishing for a special trait or two that can be developed.

Maybe the player that best fits that description this year is North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, a left-hander who broke out on the 2025 season after spending his first four years as a backup with the Bison.

At 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, Payton proved to be a dual-threat with accuracy, a tremendous deep ball, with a better success rate than Mendoza and fellow Heisman finalist Diego Pavia. He's got a strong arm, exciting mobility, an unorthodox release point which might be an ssue.

The kicker to Payton's skill set is the mobility. He ran it for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns, flashing power with 408 yards after contact and agility with 39 missed tackles forced and seven explosive runs of 15 yards or more.

Right now Philadelphia is projected to have four picks on Day 3, with two in the fourth round and two more in the fifth.

If the Ron Wolf sentiment of drafting a QB annually regardless of the current roster situation holds true, Payton may offer the higher ceiling than many of the other Day 3 picks.

